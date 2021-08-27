Thursford's Enchanted Journey of Light returns without Santa in 2021

Published: 10:18 AM August 27, 2021

Father Christmas will not be making an appearance at this year’s Thursford Christmas Spectacular. - Credit: Ian Burt

In an online post the UK’s biggest Christmas show based in Norfolk revealed the news that Santa will be “ice-olating” in the North Police.

But the show will go on.

They wrote: “Fear not, his magical journey will still be available to marvel at through the indoor wonderland trail as part of our Enchanted Journey of Light.

"You will travel past the penguins and polar bears to the giant-sized teddy bears. Then past the busy elves hard at work in the toy factory using the wondrous wrapping machine.

“Your journey continues as you venture outside to the Lantern Light Extravaganza, bigger and better for 2021 and with lots of new creatures for you to marvel at: a beautiful, breath-taking festival of luminous sculptures, from a fantasy underwater world to the wilds of the North Pole.”

We have contacted Thursford for an explanation as to Santa's non-appearance.

Tickets for The Enchanted Journey of Light can be purchased via its website from September 2. Visit here, https://www.thursford.com/enchanted-journey-of-light/.