Everything to see and do in Hunstanton

Published: 12:55 PM June 2, 2021 Updated: 1:13 PM June 2, 2021

Hunstanton consisted of a few fishermen's cottages on the windswept cliff tops and sheep outnumbered people until the lord of the manor decided to build a seaside resort in the 1840s.

Now it's one of the most popular family-friendly destinations on the coast, with sandy beaches, glorious sunsets and stacks to do.

Hunstanton is one of Norfolk's most popular seaside resorts - Credit: Chris Bishop

Where is Hunstanton and how do I get there?

Hunstanton is on the A149 coast road around 15 miles north of King's Lynn. It no longer has a station, but buses connect with train service from King's Lynn.

How much is parking in Hunstanton?

Parking at Seagate or the Cliff Tops costs from £2 for an hour to £6 for all day.

What's there to see and do in Hunstanton?

Hunstanton is famed for its sunsets, as Norfolk's only west-facing seaside town - Credit: Chris Bishop

Spectacular sunsets across The Wash, wide sandy beaches and the famous cliffs. You can paddle board or hire a kayak by the sailing club on the North Prom. If you fancy a more sedate form of travel, the Wash Monster runs sea tours and seal trips from a kiosk on the Southern Prom. There are also seaside staples like crazy golf, amusement arcades, a bowling alley and a fair. Attractions include the Sea Life Sanctuary and the Oasis leisure centre.

What shops are in Hunstanton?

Mostly independents, with some quirky retailers including Britain's biggest joke shop and several selling seaside-themed gifts. There's also an M&Co and a Boots on the High Street, along with independent butcher, bakers and fruit and veg shops.

World of Fun, aka Britain's Largest Joke Shop at Hunstanton - Credit: Chris Bishop

Where is there to eat and drink in Hunstanton?

The Golden Lion Hotel, overlooking the Green, offers bar food and a la carte. Chives Brasserie on the High Street is popular with locals, while the Wash and Tope has a great sun terrace at the rear. There are cafes at either end of the High Street and as you might expect there are several chippies including two on Greevegate. There are doughnut, coffee and seafood stalls on the prom, along with an ice cream parlour with roof-top seating and views out to sea.

Families picnic on The Green at Hunstanton with the Golden Lion Hotel in the background - Credit: Chris Bishop

Where is there to stay in Hunstanton?

Besides the 'Lion, there's the LeStrange Hotel, at nearby Old Hunstanton and a host of seaside B&B like the Rosamaly, Glenberis and Sunset, which are all in the avenues area of the town.

Is there a museum in Hunstanton?

The town has a super heritage centre, which has displays on everything from fossils found at the cliffs to the coming and going of the railway, the demise of what remained of the pier and the 1953 floods.

What entertainment is there in Hunstanton?

Entry in the Searles Soap Box Derby at Hunstanton takes air during its run. Picture: Chris Bishop - Credit: Chris Bishop

The Princess Theatre has some big name shows and a Christmas panto. There are open air concerts and big screen films showing on the Green from time to time over the summer. The Searles Soapbox Derby is held through the streets of the town in the autumn.

What birds can you see at Hunstanton?

Hunstanton is a great base for birding, with the RSPB's Snettisham and Titchwell reserves nearby, along with the Norfolk Wildlife Trust's Holme Dunes. There's plenty to see in the town too, from fulmars nesting on the cliffs, to the red kites which can be seen soaring over the outskirts of the town.

Red kites can often be seen soaring over the outskirts of Hunstanton, and sometimes even the town centre - Credit: RSPB

What happened to Hunstanton Pier?

Most of the Victorian structure blew down in a gale in 1978s. The pier head building that remained was destroyed by a fire in 2002 and replaced by the Pier Family Entertainment Centre.
















