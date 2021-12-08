Everything you need know before visiting Holkham Beach

Norfolk is well-known for its beautiful beaches and Holkham is home to one of the county's most-loved.

Here is a handy guide of everything you need to know before taking a trip there.

Where is Holkham Beach and how do you get there?

Holkham Beach is on the north Norfolk coast, between Well-Next-the-Sea and Brancaster. It can be reached via the A149 if you are driving. Hourly buses run from King's Lynn and Fakenham. The beach is on the Norfolk Coast Path so can be walked to from a number of other beaches.

Is there parking at Holkham Beach?

A car park for the beach is along Lady Anne's Drive in Holkham village. This is just off the main coastal road, the A149, and opposite The Victoria Inn. The postcode for the Inn is NR23 1RG. Parking is paid for by a pay and display machine. All day parking costs £9.

The beach at Holkham. Picture: Ian Burt - Credit: Ian Burt

What to see and do at Holkham Beach?

The flat and unspoilt beach is perfect for walks. Visitors are able to chose from a range of walks of different lengths, all of which showcase the beautiful coastal views. Details and directions for the walks can be found here.

Holkham National Nature Reserve also covers the beach and is the perfect place for avid birdwatchers. The reserve encompasses dunes, salt marshes, sand flats, mudflats, grazing marsh and pinewoods, which attracts a wide variety of migratory and nesting birds.

The Lookout, built by the Holkham Estate in 2018, is a circular building that acts as the beach's visitor centre. Just 500 yards from the beach, it offers a place to bird watch and is home to an educational area.

Holkham Hall, at the heart of the massive estate twice the size of Norwich which is owned by Thomas Coke, the 8th Earl of Leicester. - Credit: Ian Burt

Visitors can also head to Holkham Hall to soak up the beauty of the 18th century house. It is one of the buildings in the Treasure Houses group - 10 palaces, houses, and castles considered the most beautiful in England.

Are there any shops at Holkham Beach?

While there are no shops open on the beach itself, the village of Holkham is home to some places for shoppers to visit.

Holkham Hall's gift shop offers a range of exclusive gifts from local producers including ceramics, books, chutneys, sauces and jewellery.

In Holkham village, there are a selection of businesses to visit. Everything Outdoor offers a variety of country wear. Suffolk company, Adnams, has a shop in the old school building where they sell a selection of wines, beers, and kitchenware.

Only a mile and a half down the road, working port Wells-Next-the-Sea offers a further array of shops to satisfy any shopper.

The harbour at Wells-next-the-Sea. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: Copyright: Archant 2018

Where is there to eat and drink at Holkham Beach?

On the beach, The Lookout information centre has a café that is open everyday between 10am and 4pm. With an aim of being eco-friendly and reducing waste, the café is the perfect place to get a hot drink and a bite to eat while at the beach.

The Victoria Inn in the village has a restaurant that has a menu carefully curated to showcase local ingredients. While those staying at the hotel are prioritised, visitors to the beach are also able to eat in the restaurant.

Holkham Hall also has a café in their main visitor courtyard.