Halloween attraction turns its sites on pick-your-own Christmas trees

The Pumpkin House at Brickhill Farm is to start selling Christmas trees this year from its site in Thursford - Credit: Archant/PA

A much-loved Norfolk Halloween attraction set to swap ghouls for yule.

For the first time, the Pumpkin House, at Brookhill Farm, is selling Christmas trees at the Thursford site.

Its hay bale maze and a pop-up cafe will also be on site and the Pumpkin House will be decorated with lights for the occasion.

Brookhill Farm is a small family farm run by couple Henry and Victoria Cushing.

In 2018, the couple launched the Pumpkin House after been inspired by trips to America during the Halloween season.

Four years later the event has become a busy attraction and now the couple are looking to celebrate Christmas at the farm.

Mrs Cushing said: "We had a really great year at the Pumpkin House,everyone was so nice and friendly and we were really pleased with the turn-out.

"After Halloween, the Pumpkin House sits empty so we wanted to find a new use of the space.

"As Thursford has one of the biggest Christmas events in the country, it seemed like a good idea to start selling Christmas trees.

"We know that people like to visit the same place year on year to buy their Christmas tree but we hope we offer a new and unique experience for people to discover.

The Pumpkin House at Brookhill Farm in Thursford will be transformed for Christmas, offering trees to buy and festive treats to enjoy at a pop-up cafe. - Credit: Brookhill Farm

"Visitors will be led through a wooded walk to the pumpkin house field, where you'll be able to choose your favourite tree at your own leisure.

"Our hay bale maze will be ready for children to play in and we'll also be serving mince pies, hot chocolates and other festive treats from our pop-up cafe. Our self-playing musical organ will also be providing some musical entertainment to our visitors.

"As we are a small family farm we offer something different to larger sites and garden centres. People appreciate that we aren't overly commercial in any sense. It is just us on the farm and there is a homegrown spirit about the place."

The Pumpkin House will be open for visitors on November 27 - 28 and December 4 - 5.