Town's popular open gardens event set to return

Thomas Chapman

Published: 10:17 AM May 29, 2021   
Thetford open gardens. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

An annual event which sees beautiful gardens across Thetford opened up to the public is set to make its return. 

Thetford Open Gardens in its usual form was cancelled last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, and replaced by virtual activities and fundraising. 

Thetford open gardens. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

But the devoted team of organisers are back and have been busy organising for a special double event, to be held on June 6 and June 27. 

Funds are once again being raised for St Nicholas Hospice Care, which provides end-of-life support for people in west Suffolk and Thetford.

Thetford Open Gardens is set to return in June

Due to Covid restrictions, ticket availability for June 6 is limited and no more than 30 people will be allowed in a single garden at any one time. 

Stewards will be on hand to control numbers, especially at smaller gardens. 

Thetford open gardens. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

Tickets, priced at £10 for one day's entry or £15 for both, are available from the Everything Thetford shop on King Street or online via leapinghare.org/leaping-hare-box-office.



