Town finally set to host Thet Fest event

Thetford Garden Centre is celebrating its 40th birthday this month. A wicker woman has been erected in the car park. - Credit: Thetford Garden Centre

Thetford will be showcased in a special day out to promote the town this weekend.

Thet Fest will take place on the Kilverstone Estate, on the field next to Thetford Garden Centre, between 11am and 6pm on Saturday, July 9.

Visitors to the event can connect with local businesses, browse stalls, sample locally produced food and drink from across the county, as well as enjoy music and other entertainment.

The event has been an ambition of the Thetford Business Forum for several years and has finally moved forward following a two-year delay due to Covid.

It is part of the VENI Project – Visitor Economy Networking Initiative - which was set up to bring education and industry closer together whilst supporting the hospitality and tourism sector.

The event is free to attend and visitors to the event are encouraged to car share or walk to the event as part of the sustainability push locally. Limited car parking is available on site for £5 per car.

A walkway between the Thetford Garden Centre and the festival meadow will be open to allow a safe walkway passage to and from the event from the town.

Its general manager, Julian Chittock, said: “We are happy to help out, the garden centre is a popular destination for many local people and we are proud to be helping an event which brings the local community together.”

This year the festival of East Anglia and Punjab is part of the Thet Fest and showcasing the Raj Circus from Rajasthan, India. Its finale will take place on the Green in Thetford on Sunday, July 10.

Festival director, Indi Sandhu, said: “This is an excellent opportunity for our festival to be part of the local Thet Fest with local, national and international artists performing a range of cultural activities including Henna, food demos and performances and with Thetford being such an important element of the Punjab heritage.”

Highlights also include appearances from Let’s Go Alpacas, Paddleboats on the lake, Ambition Baton Twirling, Kuk Sool Won and Shirley Urban Street Conroys.

Many Thetford Business Forum members will be showcasing their business and the estates of Shadwell and Euston will be creating a display to represent food, farming and the countryside.









