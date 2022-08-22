Norfolk boat named one of most unusual places to stay by the sea in Britain
- Credit: submitted
A charming boat on the west Norfolk coast has been named one of the most unusual places to stay by the sea in Britain.
From converted lighthouses to old flour mills, The Telegraph has rounded up its top picks for unique coastal stays.
One of the quirky spots featured is The Wild Duck in Heacham, where you can sleep on a boat without bobbing up and down.
It is beached on dunes overlooking the Snettisham RSPB reserve so is perfect for birdwatchers.
The boat was built in 1878 but it has not been in water since 1923.
It has been modernised to include three cabins, including one in the bow with 180-degree views.
The Telegraph said: "Walls and ceilings are timber-clad, colours are jolly blue and white, doors have polished-brass porthole windows and nautical items – ships’ wheels, shells, lifebelts – encourage a sea-going feel.
"Heacham beach is the other side of the dunes while the boat’s sun-decks are ideal for sundowners watching the sun dip over the Wash."
The Wild Duck can be booked through Norfolk Hideaways.