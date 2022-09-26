News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk garden named among best to visit in UK this autumn

Sean Galea-Pace

Published: 2:41 PM September 26, 2022
Updated: 2:43 PM September 26, 2022
The National Trust recommends Blickling Estate as one of its perfect picnic spots. Picture : ANTONY

Blickling Estate has been named as one of the best gardens to visit in autumn - Credit: copyright ARCHANT 2017

A garden in Norfolk has been named one of the best to visit this autumn.

The Blickling Estate, which is run by The National Trust, has been recognised by The Times among the "top 20 most glorious gardens" to explore this season.

The publication praised "dazzling displays of autumn colour" throughout the estate which is provided by oak, beech, lime and sweet chestnut trees.

Blickling was also acknowledged for its lake - offering bright reflections of colours in the water - and the Great Wood which is perfect for exploring.

Visitors to the site can embark on a four-and-a-half mile walk while taking in the best bits of Blickling's ancient woodland and enjoying picturesque views.

The estate is open daily from 10am until 5pm with tickets for adults costing £14, while tickets for children are priced at £7.

Elsewhere in the region, Ickworth in Suffolk was also named on the list.

