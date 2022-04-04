News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Walk in north Norfolk named one of most beautiful in UK

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:14 AM April 4, 2022
Felbrigg Hall from the park. Photo: Bill Smith

A walk that goes past Felbrigg Hall has been named one of the UK's best. - Credit: Archant © 2013

With spring finally here, get outdoors and try this walk in north Norfolk which has been named one of the most beautiful in the UK.

The Sunday Times walks correspondent Christopher Somerville recently shared his 20 favourite routes.

This included one that goes past National Trust property Felbrigg Hall and the village of Metton. 

The "easy" walk is just under seven miles and The Gunton Arms is recommended for lunch while in the area.

The description said: "Spring flowers are cast widely along the green lanes of north Norfolk — bluebells, white stars of stitchwort, deep pink early blooms of campion.

"Brown hares gallop the sandy furrows of ploughland and young lambs stick close to their mother ewes under the huge old oaks of the park at Felbrigg Hall."

