Head to the woods for witch and wizard training this Halloween
- Credit: The Fairyland Trust
If you go down to Bradmoor Woods this Halloween you are sure of a big surprise, with a whole host of spooky activities planned.
The Real Halloween returns over the weekend of October 30 and 31 and is aimed at young families.
The event, which takes place near West Acre just off the A47, is organised by nature conservation charity The Fairyland Trust and will feature games, workshops and entertainment.
The workshops on offer include magic wands, wizard shields, witch and wizard training, witches owls and witches bats.
The entertainment will be the Fairy King and Queen Pixie Post Office, Musical Toad Stalls, Trolls, storytelling, the Pirate Pantomime and live music, with food and craft stalls too.
Each day ends with a candlelit parade of animal lanterns through the woods.
The Fairyland Trust has also made the event almost free from plastic and for the fancy dress competition, which takes place each day, outfits must be plastic free and homemade.
The event runs from 1.30pm to 7pm on Saturday and 12.30pm to 6pm on Sunday - buy tickets at fairylandtrust.org
