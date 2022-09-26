Head to the woods this Halloween for broomstick making and candlelit parade

There will be activities in the woods at The Real Halloween. - Credit: The Fairyland Trust

Your little witches and wizards are in for a frightfully good time at a Halloween extravaganza planned in the woods.

The Real Halloween returns to Bradmoor Woods in West Acre over the weekend of October 29 and 30 from 1.30pm to 6.30pm on Saturday and 12.30pm to 5.30pm on Sunday.

The spooky event has been running since 2010 and is organised by nature conservation charity The Fairyland Trust.

The event will end with a candlelit animal lantern parade through the woods. - Credit: The Fairyland Trust

There will be a range of drop-in activities, including make your own broomsticks, the Pixie Post Office and visiting the Fairy King and Queen.

Workshops which you need to book in advance include witch and wizard training and magic wands.

There will also be food, craft stalls, live music and storytelling, with the event ending with a candlelit parade of animal lanterns through the woods.

The Real Halloween is organised by nature conservation charity The Fairyland Trust. - Credit: The Fairyland Trust

There will be a no new plastic homemade fancy dress competition each day too.

Tickets cost £9.50, with under 3s free, and some activities will have a charge of £1 to £3 - book on The Fairyland Trust website.

Parking is £1 and only guide dogs are allowed.