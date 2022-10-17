Pumpkin House with 1,000 to choose from opens at Norfolk farm

The Pumpkin House is back open in Norfolk for Halloween 2022. - Credit: The Pumpkin House

A pumpkin patch with a twist has opened in time for Halloween at a Norfolk farm.

The Pumpkin House opened for the 2022 season on Saturday and it has been based at Brookhill Farm in Thursford, near Fakenham, since 2018.

It features a purpose-built wooden house with shelves holding around 1,000 jack-o'-lanterns available to buy for £5 each.

Matilda Cushing enjoying all the fun of the farm. - Credit: The Pumpkin House

Entry into the farm and parking is free, with lots of things for all the family to enjoy including hay bale towers and the vintage musical organ.

A spooky walk through the woods and bale maze costs £1.50 each and there will also be homemade pumpkin soup and other refreshments to buy.

There are also weird and wonderful varieties available to buy. - Credit: The Pumpkin House

As well as the traditional pumpkins in the house, there are range of weird and wonderful varieties to purchase too.

Victoria Cushing, who runs the farm with husband Henry, said: "Come and have a great family day out and experience a real farm where you can pick-your-own perfect pumpkin."

Victoria and Henry Cushing with harlequin and polar bear pumpkins at their farm near Thursford - Credit: Chris Hill

The Pumpkin House was open this weekend and is back again from October 22 to 30 from 10am to 4pm.