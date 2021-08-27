News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Baby and Toddler fair set to return to Norfolk showground

Author Picture Icon

Emily Thomson

Published: 7:02 AM August 27, 2021   
The Norfolk Bump & Beyond Baby and Toddler Fair will be held at the Norfolk Showground on Sunday September 19. 

A popular baby and toddler fair to help new parents is set to return to the Norfolk Showground. 

The Norfolk Bump & Beyond Baby and Toddler Fair will be held at the Norfolk Showground on Sunday, September 19. 

The show is in its seventh year and the organisers said they are “back and raring to go”.  

The one-day event, which opens from 10am until 3pm, will showcase everything from pregnancy to preschool all under one roof.  

A live stage area will offer visitors the opportunity to listen to some of the region’s best pregnancy, baby and child businesses in Norfolk as well as an activity stage where parents can have a go at taster sessions.  

A soft play will keep little ones entertained along with a special visit from Marshall from Paw Patrol.

Advance discounted tickets are available online via the website www.bumpandbeyond.co.uk. It’s £4 for adults and under 16s get in for free.  

Tickets are also available on the day and are priced at £5 per adult. 

