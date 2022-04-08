Magical Fairy Fair coming to Norfolk woods this spring

The Fairy Fair returns to Bradmoor Woods in West Acre in May 2022. - Credit: Creative Orchard

Your little ones are in for a magical day out as the award-winning Fairy Fair returns to Norfolk for 2022.

The popular event will take place in Bradmoor Woods in West Acre over the weekend of May 28 and 29 from 10.30am to 5.30pm each day.

It will be a celebration of nature and is designed for families with young children, with the workshops ranging from fairy training to a wildlife hospital.

Maypole dancing at The Fairy Fair in Norfolk. - Credit: Creative Orchard

The event also includes live music, walkabout characters, storytelling, maypole dancing, a Pixie Post Office and visits to The Fairy King and Queen.

There will be local food and drink traders, crafts, vintage clothing and a no-new plastic fancy dress competition too.

The event raises funds for The Fairyland Trust, a conservation charity which introduces families to the magic of nature.

There are a whole host of workshops at The Fairy Fair. - Credit: Creative Orchard

Abbie Panks, one of the event organisers, said: "The fair was founded by Sarah Wise and Chris Rose and turns 21 this year.

"It has helped engage more than 250,000 children and their families in the magic of nature.”

Day tickets cost £10 and under 3s are free at fairylandtrust.org