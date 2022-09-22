How you can visit pig shed transformed into stunning rentals and luxury spa

An open day is being held this September at The Black Barn in Filby. - Credit: The Black Barn

A pig shed transformed into a holiday destination near the Norfolk coast is holding an open day for people to try it out.

Couple Lorraine and Paul Thompson opened The Black Barn in Filby, near Great Yarmouth, in 2019 and it boasts two self-contained holiday lets with king-sized beds and en suites.

The Black Barn opened on the former site of a pig shed in 2019. - Credit: The Black Barn

The room price also includes one-hour exclusive use of the spa facilities, with an indoor pool, hot tub and sauna.

At other times, the spa is open to the public for exclusive use for up to six people and packages include a treatment and afternoon tea.

The Grey Room is one of the holidays rentals at The Black Barn. - Credit: The Black Barn

On Friday, September 30, from 10.30am to 3.30pm an open day is being held in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support.

Advance tickets cost £3, which includes unlimited tea and coffee, on the Black Barn Filby website or £5 on the door and cakes will be a £1.50 donation.

The hot tub at The Black Barn in Filby. - Credit: The Black Barn

Visitors can also book mini spa experiences, treatments and afternoon tea platters to enjoy on the day and there will be a raffle to win stays.