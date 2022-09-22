News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

How you can visit pig shed transformed into stunning rentals and luxury spa

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:54 AM September 22, 2022
An open day is being held this September at The Black Barn in Filby. 

An open day is being held this September at The Black Barn in Filby. - Credit: The Black Barn

A pig shed transformed into a holiday destination near the Norfolk coast is holding an open day for people to try it out. 

Couple Lorraine and Paul Thompson opened The Black Barn in Filby, near Great Yarmouth, in 2019 and it boasts two self-contained holiday lets with king-sized beds and en suites.

The Black Barn opened on the former site of a pig shed in 2019. 

The Black Barn opened on the former site of a pig shed in 2019. - Credit: The Black Barn

The room price also includes one-hour exclusive use of the spa facilities, with an indoor pool, hot tub and sauna.

At other times, the spa is open to the public for exclusive use for up to six people and packages include a treatment and afternoon tea.

The Grey Room is one of the holidays rentals at The Black Barn. 

The Grey Room is one of the holidays rentals at The Black Barn. - Credit: The Black Barn

On Friday, September 30, from 10.30am to 3.30pm an open day is being held in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support. 

Advance tickets cost £3, which includes unlimited tea and coffee, on the Black Barn Filby website or £5 on the door and cakes will be a £1.50 donation. 

The hot tub at The Black Barn in Filby. 

The hot tub at The Black Barn in Filby. - Credit: The Black Barn

Visitors can also book mini spa experiences, treatments and afternoon tea platters to enjoy on the day and there will be a raffle to win stays. 

Days Out Guide
Great Yarmouth News

Don't Miss

Fishers of Hunstanton has been named one of the UK's best fish and chip shops. 

Food and Drink

Three Norfolk fish and chip shops named among best in UK

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
2 Sisters Food Group in Flixton.

Poultry factory staff 'refused bank holiday' for Queen's funeral

Reece Hanson

Author Picture Icon
Part of the A11 has been closed due to a serious crash involving a motorbike.

Norfolk Live News

Woman in late teens dies after car crashed into tree

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
File photo dated 30/09/21 of a Tesco sign. Tesco has announced changes to overnight roles at a numbe

The Queen

When supermarkets and pubs will reopen after Queen's funeral

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon