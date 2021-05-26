The best attractions in Norfolk, according to Tripadvisor

Published: 6:57 AM May 26, 2021

As the summer draws closer, many of us will be heading out and looking to enjoy everything Norfolk has to offer.

According to Tripadvisor, these are the top nine things to do in the county.

1. The Broads National Park

Aerial still of the lush, green and winding rivers of the Norfolk Broads. - Credit: Jon Williamson

Discover dramatic landscapes, raw natural beauty, and a rare quality of light at The Broads National Park.

Where big, bright skies meet endless horizons and dreamlike landscapes, the national part has 1,127 reviews on Trip Advisor and is market four and a half stars out of five.

One reviewer said: This is a vast area of Norfolk which is very popular for boating holidays. As such it is expensive but the setting is lovely and there is lots to see and do. It is a lovely area and great place to visit.

2. Norwich Cathedral

Norwich Cathedral - Credit: Photograph: Norwich Cathedral/Bill Smith

Founded in 1096 and built using Normandy stone shipped from Caen, Norwich Cathedral is set in the 44-acre Cathedral Close, a peaceful city centre sanctuary.

The Cathedral itself is one of the finest complete Romanesque buildings in Europe, with the highest Norman tower and largest monastic cloisters in England.

Inside, the Cathedral tells almost 1000 years of history, with our enthusiastic volunteers.

It's again rated four and a half stars on TripAdvisor and has more than 3,000 reviews.

One of the most recent reviewers said: "I went there in 2016 so I decided to come again for a revisit and teach my parents to love the cathedral. The building was amazing and the courtyard was brilliant thing ever."

3. East Ruston Old Vicarage Garden

Clematis Florida Sieboldiana - Credit: Archant

The gardens at East Ruston Old Vicarage are one of the most exciting surprises in the county, who would expect to find a verdant, sheltered garden in the prairie landscape that is northeast Norfolk?

The garden is open from 3rd March to 31st October on Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Bank Holidays from 12pm to 5.30pm.

With almost 1,000 reviews, the gardens are described as "thought-provoking" and "beautiful".

4. Felbrigg Hall

The south front of Felbrigg Hall, north Norfolk. - Credit: National Trust Images/Andrew Butler

The estate at Felbrigg comprises 520 acres of woods, with rolling parkland, a lake and waymarked paths. Also home to a number of species of wildlife, Felbrigg is popular with families and nature enthusiasts alike.

The National Trust site it has 1,200 reviews on Trip Advisor and is rated four and a half stars out of five.

One reviewer said: "The walled garden has been lovely with doves and chickens being there also. The Hall is very picturesque and there is a cafe shop and toilets available. Also a few walking routes to choose from.

5. The Plantation Garden

The Plantation Garden. - Credit: Bill Smith - Archant

A beautifully restored Victorian garden of three acres is run by volunteers for the benefit of the community.

All entrance fees go to the upkeep of the garden and new plants.

The site had 444 reviews with the most recent saying : "This is a fabulous haven of peace. It is like stepping back in time! Beautifully maintained and very accessible."

6. City of Norwich Aviation Museum

Vintage aircraft being moved at City of Norwich Aviation Museum - Credit: Archant

The museum started out as an aviation enthusiasts group for members of the Eastern Counties Omnibus Company in 1977.

The membership was later opened up to non-employees and a temporary site was secured on the 17/35 runway at Norwich Airport.

The site has almost 300 reviews with one commenter saying "museums are great to teach the younguns".

7. Norwich Castle

Norwich Castle Museum - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Built as a Norman Royal Palace and once a prison, Norwich Castle Museum and Art Gallery is packed with treasures, including fabulous fine art, archaeology, and natural history.

During 2021 and 2022 construction work will be underway on the castle to transform its Norman Keep.

Trip Advisor had 1,500 reviews for the castle and is rated four and a half stars out of five.

8. Elm Hill

An Elm Hill landmark; the Briton's Arms - Credit: Supplied by Arnolds Keys

This picturesque cobbled street is one of the prettiest and most unaltered 16th-century streets in England, with timber-framed buildings jostling for place along a winding road that stretches from Princes Street to Wensum Street.

The area was settled at least as early as 1200 as the Saxon market area at Tombland stands immediately to the southeast.

One reviewer said: "This part of the city brings to life the real rich history of Norfolk. Narrow streets, cobbled stone and old buildings. It has real charm and beauty. Well worth visiting in Norwich."

9. Winbirri Vineyard

Winbirri Vineyards - Credit: Archant

This family-run vineyard and winery is set in twenty-five acres of beautiful Norfolk countryside.

A new state-of-the-art winery has just been completed at the site, with all the wines being produced from grapes grown at the vineyards.

The most recent reviewer said: "Our family group of four went for a tour and tasting day and we were not disappointed.

"Lee the owner is passionate about his vineyard and the tour, details and his information on how to produce wine were delivered with expert knowledge, no wonder he is so successful. Great place to visit for the day."







