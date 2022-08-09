News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
All you need to know ahead of The Aylsham Show 2022

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:56 AM August 9, 2022
Aylsham Show 2018.Picture: ANTONY KELLY

The Aylsham Show 2022 runs on the August Bank Holiday Monday. - Credit: Archant

There is not long to go until The Aylsham Show 2022, which promises a jam-packed day of farming, food and fun.

Here is all you need to know ahead of the event: 

Where does The Aylsham Show take place and what are the dates and timings?

The Aylsham Show 2022 takes place at the Blickling Estate (NR11 6NF).

The show, which has been at the heart of the county’s social and agricultural calendar for more than 70 years, returns on the Bank Holiday on Monday, August 29, from 8am until 6pm. 

The Aylsham Show is scheduled to return on August 29, 2022

There will be livestock competitions at the Aylsham Show. - Credit: Nick Butcher

What can I expect?

Visitors can look forward to an exciting programme of ring attractions alongside demonstrations and activities in the countryside areas.

Highlights include The Tigers Army Parachute Display Team, The Terry Stunt Show and The Company of Horsemen.

There will also be livestock competitions, rural crafts, classic cars and a fairground. 

New for 2022 is a Countryside Ring and a children’s trail for youngsters to explore the origins of food, farming and the countryside.

Enjoy local food and drink at The Aylsham Show 2022. 

Enjoy local food and drink at The Aylsham Show 2022. - Credit: butterflyeffect/realitypaused.com

What food and drink will be available at the show?

The popular Food Hall returns for 2022 and once again will be a celebration of Norfolk produce.

New attendees for 2022 include Norwich Porridge, Heather's Popcorn, Norfolk Jar Kitchen, Big Time Brownies, Grumpy Panda coffee, Old Hall Farm cheeses and Norfolk Doggy Deli.

The Aylsham Show has been running for more than 70 years. 

The Aylsham Show has been running for more than 70 years. - Credit: Supplied by the Aylsham Show

How do I get there and where can I park? 

The Aylsham Show is located at the Blickling Estate near Aylsham.

The route will be well signposted on the day.

There is plenty of free car parking. 

Is there disabled access at the show? 

There will be blue badge parking near the entrance and a viewing section adjacent to the main ring. 

There will also be a mobility centre with items available to hire and a Mobiloo with an electric hoist and changing table. 

Registered carers enter for free and you can see the full disabled access guidance on the Aylsham Show website. 

Aylsham show 2017. Fred Wright,7, with his dog Pip. Picture: Nick Butcher

Aylsham show 2017. Fred Wright,7, with his dog Pip. Picture: Nick Butcher - Credit: Nick Butcher

Can I bring my dog? 

Well-behaved dogs are welcome on leads but owners should be careful near any livestock and at food outlets. 

How much are tickets and where can I buy them? 

Advance tickets are available now on The Aylsham Show website for £20, with under 16s free.

You can also buy in person from one of the ticket outlets listed online. 

Aylsham News

