Norfolk wildlife haven named among best British spring hikes

Hickling Broad and marshes, managed by The Norfolk Wildlife Trust. - Credit: KATE WOLSTENHOLME

A natural beauty spot and year-round wildlife haven in Norfolk has been named among the best places in Britain for a spring hike.

As the largest of the Broads National Park family, Hickling Broad is one of county's crown jewels.

And it has now been included in a list of ten great British spring hikes by The Telegraph.

Set at the head of the river Thurne, Hickling Broad is the largest of Norfolk’s lakes and is rich in the wildlife attracted to the water and the woodlands around it.

The area is noted for having Britain’s largest breeding population of common crane.

It is also home to the bittern as well as marsh harrier and barn owl.

This walk explores the Norfolk Wildlife Trust Reserve on its southern shore and visits the ancient round-towered church on the edge of Potter Heigham.

For specific routes, download the Ordinance Survey app or visit osmaps.ordnancesurvey.co.uk