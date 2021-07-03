A feast of Norfolk is on offer at this year's Festival of Sport

Promotion

The Taste of Norfolk food village will be at Festival of Sport to tantalise your taste buds - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Long gone are the days when the reputation for provincial British food was the subject of much mirth amongst foodies across the world.

Fast forward a few decades and it’s fair to say that here in Norfolk, we have built a well-deserved reputation for some of the best local food and fresh seasonal produce you can find anywhere in the country.

A growing interest in what we eat and the provenance of our food has seen the emergence of a vibrant and dynamic food scene in our county. A raft of specialised suppliers are capitalising on some of the freshest local products the region has to offer, and are putting their own twist on regional classics and international foods.

Festival of Sport will take place at Holkham Estate from August 13-15 - Credit: CONTRIBUTED

Keen to show the best that Norfolk has to offer, as well as providing healthy and nutritious fare, the team behind this year’s Festival of Sport have created a Taste of Norfolk Food Village which will feature suppliers from around the county, offering a diverse array of food choices to suit all tastes.

The village was devised with support from local chef and Norfolk food superfan Charlie Hodson and Holkham’s former business development manager, Alan Miller, who sadly passed away recently. Following early conversations, the duo invited Festival of Sport to tap into their enviable list of contacts - and guests are in for a real treat!

The event kicks off on Friday, August 13 with a tapas barbecue prepared and cooked by Norfolk foodies Hodson and Sam Bagge from Walsingham Farm Shop. The pair will be showcasing a true taste of the north Norfolk region with dishes such as slow-cooked Tim Allen pork belly skewer and a Norfolk beef burger lollipop with Norfolk horseradish ketchup. A vegan selection of skewers and kebabs, combining flavours and seasonal produce of the region, is also on offer.

Festival of Sport also features a great selection of beverages, including fresh smoothies and juices - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Charlie and Sam will also be serving a range of sumptuous breakfast baps until noon each day and providing a tempting range of picnic and deli items after that.

Guests can also visit one of many independent stalls offering culinary options to tickle all taste buds –from Mexican and Thai street food, veggie and vegan specialities and, of course, the obligatory north Norfolk fish and chips, as well as gorgeous Norfolk ice cream. It all sounds so tempting that you may have to elbow your way through a host of Olympians and World Champs to get to the front of the queue.

Festival of Sport also features a great selection of beverages, including fresh smoothies and juices. You can also wake up bright and early with a cup of ethically sourced, locally roasted coffee from The Filter Box Coffee Company, who use locally sourced products to support other small businesses in the area.

As part of Festival of Sport, Adnams will be operating a pop-up bar - Credit: Archant

With a policy of buying only what’s fresh and at its seasonal best, customers can be assured of high quality, great tasting products that have travelled as few food miles as possible. Teas, soft drinks and sweet treats will also be on offer with vegan, gluten and dairy free options available.

For those fancying something a little stronger after a long day of sport, rest assured that the event is also fully licenced. As those in the know will testify, the maritime micro-climate of the north Norfolk coast creates ideal growing conditions and is responsible for producing some of the best malting barley on offer.

Festival of Sport will provide a range of nutritious and healthy good to suit all diets, including vegetarian and vegan - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

Holkham Estate, the home of Festival of Sport supplies around 75% of the malting barley used by award-winning Southwold brewery Adnams for both their brewing and distilling. Therefore it only seems right that Adnams will be operating a pop-up bar from Holkham’s cricket pavilion, ensuring the journey from farm to glass is as sustainable as possible. Gin and champagne bars will also be open throughout the weekend.

Charlie, Sam, The Filter Box and many other suppliers will be using ethically sourced and compostable packaging throughout the event so not only can you enjoy great tasting products, but you can be assured you’re doing your bit for the environment too.

Tickets for Festival of Sport are on sale at https://festivalofsportuk.com