News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Classic car show returns with vintage motorbikes and 'auto jumble' sale

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 4:15 PM June 21, 2022
CAPTION; Photo of Swaffham Fun Day. Pic shows the classic car procession around the Town Centre. PH

Swaffham Classic Car Show and Funday is returning to the town's recreation ground on Sunday, August 28 - Credit: Matthew Usher

A popular classic car show is returning to a Norfolk town with vintage motorbikes, a car boot sale, and much more.

Swaffham Classic Car Show and Funday will be held on Sunday, August 28, at the recreation ground in Haspalls Road.

The event returns after having its "best show so far" in 2021.

Kerry Furnass, of the Classic Car Show Committee, said: "Last year's show was our best so far but we look forward to returning once again and having a great day out.

"We will have entertainment for children and this year we will have the Vintage Japanese Motorcycle Club joining us to display some of its members' classic bikes. 

"We will also have our regular returning stalls like Advanced Motorists and our auto jumble."

There are still spaces for people wishing to exhibit their classic cars and those who are interested should contact the event's organisers.


Swaffham News

Don't Miss

Customers dining al fresco at No. Twenty9 in Burnham Market. 

Food and Drink

'Like being abroad' - New outdoor kitchen at top-rated restaurant a hit

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Library photo of caravans lined up at the Seashore Holiday Park at North Denes, Great Yarmouth. Pict

King's Lynn & West Norfolk Borough Council

Councillor warns of holiday park 'shanty-towns'

Noah Vickers, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
The Glade Sculpture Garden has opened at Pensthorpe Natural Park. 

Days Out Guide

Have you visited Norfolk's magical new fairy garden?

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Mark Feehily from Westlife performing at Greshfest in Holt. 

Norfolk Live News | Gallery

Westlife star wows Norfolk festival crowd with surprise appearance

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon