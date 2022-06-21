Classic car show returns with vintage motorbikes and 'auto jumble' sale

Swaffham Classic Car Show and Funday is returning to the town's recreation ground on Sunday, August 28 - Credit: Matthew Usher

A popular classic car show is returning to a Norfolk town with vintage motorbikes, a car boot sale, and much more.

Swaffham Classic Car Show and Funday will be held on Sunday, August 28, at the recreation ground in Haspalls Road.

The event returns after having its "best show so far" in 2021.

Kerry Furnass, of the Classic Car Show Committee, said: "Last year's show was our best so far but we look forward to returning once again and having a great day out.

"We will have entertainment for children and this year we will have the Vintage Japanese Motorcycle Club joining us to display some of its members' classic bikes.

"We will also have our regular returning stalls like Advanced Motorists and our auto jumble."

There are still spaces for people wishing to exhibit their classic cars and those who are interested should contact the event's organisers.



