Head East, a new regional cultural tourism campaign, celebrates the rich diversity and quality of arts, culture and heritage found right on our doorstep. Here we look at two activities supported by Norfolk County Council’s EXPERIENCE project, funded by the European Union’s Interreg France (Channel) England fund for low-impact and year-round tourism.

Get on the water with accessible canoeing

Enjoy an adventure exploring the unique habitat of the Norfolk Broads on board one of the Nancy Oldfield Trust’s fully accessible Canadian canoes!

Discover the sights and sounds of nature and the changing seasons as you navigate the quieter dykes and channels.

The double-rafted Canadian canoe and hoists ensure a stable canoeing experience for those with special mobility requirements. The canoes are moored close to Barton Broad, which offers calm placid water and is home to the common tern, otters and herons.

The Nancy Oldfield Trust is a registered charity offering experiences that are more accessible. It provides lifejackets, buoyancy aids and binoculars, if required.

Details: £15 per person. Maximum six people, takes 2-3 hours. Booking essential on 01692 630572 or email info@nancyoldfield.org.uk

The painted medieval rood screen at St Helen's Church in Ranworth - Credit: Paul Dickson

Visit the Cathedral of the Broads!

Venture out on a winter walk for a half-day private guided tour exploring the west side of Fairhaven Woodland and Water Garden, the village of Ranworth and St Helen’s Church, known as ‘the Cathedral of the Broads’.

Discover the King’s Oak, a mere sapling at the time of the Battle of Hastings, while the 14th century St Helen’s Church has one of the finest medieval painted rood screens in the country and the Ranworth Antiphoner, a richly illustrated liturgical book.

You can climb the church tower and enjoy fabulous views of the Broads landscape.

Details: Price £18 per person, which includes coffee/tea and cake at Fairhaven at the end of the tour. Maximum eight people per tour. The tour is approximately four miles. Call 01603 666011 or 07801 103737 to book.

