Norfolk Showground to welcome back 4,000 visitors for Summer Fayre

Published: 8:37 AM June 27, 2021

Norfolk band NightTrain are among the live musicians performing at the new Summer Fayre at the Norfolk Showground on July 3 - Credit: NightTrain

The Norfolk Showground is preparing to welcome back up to 4,000 visitors for an "exciting" new Summer Fayre on July 3, to kick-start the venue's comeback from lockdown.

The "fun and Covid-safe" outdoor event at Costessey will celebrate the best of Norfolk's food and drink, live music and cultural heritage.

It is the first in a series of new initiatives aiming to bring the showground "back to life" following the cancellation of two Royal Norfolk Shows.

The new Summer Fayre at the Norfolk Showground will showcase Norfolk's food and drink producers, pictured here at the Royal Norfolk Show food hall - Credit: Archant

Organisers at the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association (RNAA) described it as "the ultimate feel good fayre", and reassured visitors that everything possible has been done to make it a safe and enjoyable socially-distanced family day out.

In line with government guidance for outdoor events, a maximum of 4,000 visitors will be admitted, meaning that tickets need to be booked online to control numbers.

Holly Whitaker, charity manager for the RNAA, said: "The showground is such a vast area with wide open spaces and fresh air in abundance, and we're so excited to be throwing open the gates and welcoming people back to the showground to enjoy a safe and socially-distanced event.

"Many people have not been here for quite some time and we're really excited to see all those happy faces back on the showground enjoying the best of Norfolk's food, drink and music.

"We have worked really hard to make sure it is a great fun Covid-safe family day out, and to make sure all our guests feel safe and secure.

"The event is capped at 4,000 people. We're using an online booking system with time-slotted entries to minimise people having to stand in queues, and to help with social distancing.

"Once you are inside we have got all our social distancing measures in place, in line with government guidelines. We have encouraged all traders to offer contactless payments, we are supporting NHS Test and Trace, and we are asking people to wear their masks when they go inside the toilet blocks."

Holly Whitaker is charity manager for the Royal Norfolk Agricultural Association - Credit: RNAA

The fayre will feature more than 40 food and drink stands, stocking locally-sourced goods ranging from gin, beer and wine to chutneys, pizzas, hog roasts, street food, waffles, ice cream and cakes.

There will also be live music and entertainment from The Rogue Shanty Buoys, NightTrain, Ronan, Nebula Sun, and The Moochers UK, along with heritage displays including the Starting Handle Club