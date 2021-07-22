Promotion

Published: 12:00 AM July 22, 2021

There is so much to discover at Chantry Place, sponsor of our Summer in the City campaign, this summer. From fashion to tasty food, an Escape Hunt experience, not to mention a few T.rexciting dinosaurs, Chantry Place is the place to be. With so many fantastic shops, cafés and restaurants to enjoy, visit Chantry Place and discover something new. There is entertainment for the whole tribe to discover…

As a presenting partner and sponsor of Break’s GoGoDiscover trail this summer, Chantry Place has three dino-mite T.rex in the Centre. Spot a tea-riffic one on the Dining Terrace, a terrifying caged dino on the lower ground floor and a spotty T.rex on Chantry Square. Plus, there’s some selfie opportunities in the Centre – reach into a T.rex’s mouth and spot a 3D head bursting out of the wall! Go Go see them until September 11.

Afternoon Tea Rex is on Break’s GoGoDiscover trail - Credit: Chantry Place

Installing Afternoon Tea Rex - Credit: Chantry Place

T wrecks at Chantry Place - Credit: Chantry Place

Ed’s Easy Diner at Chantry Place is also taking part in Norwich BID’s dino-themed food trail, so you can join in the prehistoric fun. For the best American Diner-sauras experience in town, Ed’s Easy Diner has a tasty kids Hot Dog-asauras as a special this summer!

Chantry Place has everything you need for your summer fashion fix – head to House of Fraser for a host of designer brands; Accessorize for cute fans, headbands and flip flops; Hollister floral tank dresses are tailor-made for summer, and River Island will ensure you are on-trend with some floaty silhouettes or more fitted outfits, as well as stylish print shirts and chinos for the boys. Plus, pick up some summer sandals or wedges at Deichmann or Schuh.

There are so many shops to visit - Credit: Chantry Place

As well as having all your summer essentials, like suncream and hair products, Boots and Superdrug have everything you need to create a glowy summer look.

Find your summer fragrance at The Perfume Shop and head to the beauty department at House of Fraser and ask the team for a new look or lipstick – how about a gorgeous coral shade or fake a tan with a bronzer? Head to Brows for all your eyebrow needs.

Treat yourself to some new jewellery and be the best dressed for every summer event. From bold splashes of colour to nature-inspired jewellery, discover a new season look at Beaverbooks, Ernest Jones and more.

Chantry Place also has some tasty food and refreshing drinks – Ask Italian has made-for-sharing antipasto boards, fresh pasta and Italian Aperol Spritz – almost as good as sipping one under the Italian sun! Shake things up with a delicious Shaake milkshake or enjoy freshly squeezed juices and smoothies. Discover a staycation roast dinner pizza or a vacation chicken and chorizo pizza at Pizza Hut, and why not try a refreshing bubble tea at Bubble CiTea? For a new experience, why not visit the gin shop and tasting room at Bullards and taste test fabulous gins before you buy.

JD Sports has everything you need if you are discovering a new sport – with a range of fashion and equipment.

Keep kids entertained with a visit to Langleys toy shop where there is lots to discover, including Lego, Playmobil, classic boardgames, puzzles, learning games and more. Plus, pick a new furry friend at Build-A-Bear – check out the Star Wars and Pokemon specials!

Get something new for your bath or shower at Lush, discover outdoor equipment, accessories, including tents and camping chairs, as well as fashion, at Trespass, and let the lovely team at Virgin Holidays plan your next getaway.

Plus, Escape Hunt has some fun, adventurous and nerve-wracking indoor games to crack and discover! Alice in Puzzleland and a Dalek Awakens provide fun for all the family.

Chantry Place and its rainbow - Credit: Chantry Place

And, come rain or shine, Chantry Place’s beautiful rainbow will make sure the summer is bright and colourful!

Paul McCarthy, general manager at Chantry Place, said: “Summer is on at Chantry Place and there is so much for all ages to discover with everything under one roof. Our three GoGoDiscover T.rex look terrific and our retailers and restaurants are here to offer you all the latest fashion, gifts and tasty dining experiences. It is brilliant to see people visiting Norwich to shop dine and enjoy all that we have to offer here at Chantry Place. And, with the summer holidays around the corner, we are looking forward to welcoming everyone to the Centre, enjoying time together and stomping along to see the dinosaurs on a fun-filled day out.”

Chantry Place is home to over 90 fantastic shops, cafés and restaurants, including Apple, Zara and House of Fraser, and offers an unrivalled retail and dining experience in Norwich. With national, international and homegrown brands, an Escape Hunt experience and convenient, city centre parking, Chantry Place is the perfect destination to shop, meet, dine and enjoy.

