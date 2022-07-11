Woodcraft festival with street food and music coming to Norfolk

The Strumpshaw Tree Fair is returning next weekend with craft displays, street food and live music - Credit: Jerry Tye

A celebration of woodcraft is returning to Norfolk with more than 100 stalls, street food and live music.

The Strumpshaw Tree Fair will be held from Saturday, July 16, to Sunday, July 17, returning for its seventh year.

The event is one of the biggest of its kind in East Anglia and will have something for everyone to enjoy.

Visitors will have the chance to meet some of Norfolk's skilled crafters who create sculptures, chairs and baskets from wood.

There will also be several artisans at the event showcasing their wares, such as soap makers, apothecaries and jewellery designers.

Foodies will not be disappointed as there will be wood-fired pizza, Caribbean cuisine, tacos and local Norfolk produce.

There will also be workshops available for people to try their hand at various crafting activities.

Tickets start at £5 for children and £15 for adults, although children under five go for free.

People wishing to pay at the gate are asked to use cash.



