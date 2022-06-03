News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

Gallery

4,000 people attend first day of steam extravaganza and it runs all weekend

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 10:54 AM June 3, 2022
Richard Walton and Christine Burton riding their steam engine through the exhibition at the Strumpsh

Richard Walton and Christine Burton riding their steam engine through the exhibition at the Strumpshaw steam rally - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The Strumpshaw Steam Engine Rally started with a bang, with thousands more people expected across the weekend.

The annual event runs at the Strumpshaw Hall Steam Museum from 9am until late until Sunday, June 5 to coincide with the jubilee weekend. 

On the first day of the event on Thursday, a record-breaking 4,000 people attended.

A child waves to the crowds while riding on the merry-go-round at Strumpshaw steam rally

A child waves to the crowds while riding on the merry-go-round at Strumpshaw steam rally - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

One of the highlights this year is a display of a pair of restored Fowler ploughing engines dating from 1919.

The event also features displays of steam engines, agricultural machinery and classic cars alongside entertainment in the main ring, train rides and a fairground. 

Stuart Hines, event organiser, said: "It has been brilliant and the most successful first day we have ever had - the atmosphere was superb.

Steam engine enthusiasts attended Strumpshaw steam rally in there thousands on the long bank hoiday

Steam engine enthusiasts attended Strumpshaw steam rally in there thousands on the long bank hoiday weekend - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

"All the traders did really well and it is a really enjoyable day out." 

Tickets cost £10 for adults (payable by cash only on the gate) and are free for under-16s. 

Our Queen's Platinum Reign magazine is a tribute to Her Majesty's life and 70 years of service drawn from our archive. Find out more here.

Steam engine enthusiasts attended Strumpshaw steam rally in there thousands on the long bank hoiday

Steam engine enthusiasts attended Strumpshaw steam rally in there thousands on the long bank hoiday weekend - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Steam engine enthusiasts attended Strumpshaw steam rally in there thousands on the long bank hoiday

Steam engine enthusiasts attended Strumpshaw steam rally in there thousands on the long bank hoiday weekend - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Steam engine enthusiasts attended Strumpshaw steam rally in there thousands on the long bank hoiday

Steam engine enthusiasts attended Strumpshaw steam rally in there thousands on the long bank hoiday weekend - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Steam engine enthusiasts attended Strumpshaw steam rally in there thousands on the long bank hoiday

Steam engine enthusiasts attended Strumpshaw steam rally in there thousands on the long bank hoiday weekend - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Steam engine enthusiasts attended Strumpshaw steam rally in there thousands on the long bank hoiday

Steam engine enthusiasts attended Strumpshaw steam rally in there thousands on the long bank hoiday weekend - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

(L-R) Carol Piggott, Jon Roberts, Cokey the dog and Colin Charles sitting on their steam engine at t

(L-R) Carol Piggott, Jon Roberts, Cokey the dog and Colin Charles sitting on their steam engine at the Strumpshaw steam rally - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Free moorings at Barton Turf will come to an end on June 1

Norfolk Broads row sees free mooring at beauty spot end after 50 years

George Thompson, Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon
Will Perera with his partner Sophie Moore and their three children

Dad died after crashing into tree '20 seconds' from his front door

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Fire crews worked to rescue Billy from a ditch for over two hours

Beloved horse dies in owner's arms despite 'heroic' rescue effort

Owen Sennitt

Author Picture Icon
There are currently long delays on the A11 near Mildenhall 

Suffolk Live News | Updated

Diversion route as A11 to remain closed this evening after serious crash

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon