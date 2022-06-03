4,000 people attend first day of steam extravaganza and it runs all weekend

Gallery

Richard Walton and Christine Burton riding their steam engine through the exhibition at the Strumpshaw steam rally - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

The Strumpshaw Steam Engine Rally started with a bang, with thousands more people expected across the weekend.

The annual event runs at the Strumpshaw Hall Steam Museum from 9am until late until Sunday, June 5 to coincide with the jubilee weekend.

On the first day of the event on Thursday, a record-breaking 4,000 people attended.

A child waves to the crowds while riding on the merry-go-round at Strumpshaw steam rally - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

One of the highlights this year is a display of a pair of restored Fowler ploughing engines dating from 1919.

The event also features displays of steam engines, agricultural machinery and classic cars alongside entertainment in the main ring, train rides and a fairground.

Stuart Hines, event organiser, said: "It has been brilliant and the most successful first day we have ever had - the atmosphere was superb.

Steam engine enthusiasts attended Strumpshaw steam rally in there thousands on the long bank hoiday weekend - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

"All the traders did really well and it is a really enjoyable day out."

Tickets cost £10 for adults (payable by cash only on the gate) and are free for under-16s.

Our Queen's Platinum Reign magazine is a tribute to Her Majesty's life and 70 years of service drawn from our archive. Find out more here.

Steam engine enthusiasts attended Strumpshaw steam rally in there thousands on the long bank hoiday weekend - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Steam engine enthusiasts attended Strumpshaw steam rally in there thousands on the long bank hoiday weekend - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Steam engine enthusiasts attended Strumpshaw steam rally in there thousands on the long bank hoiday weekend - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Steam engine enthusiasts attended Strumpshaw steam rally in there thousands on the long bank hoiday weekend - Credit: Ella Wilkinson

Steam engine enthusiasts attended Strumpshaw steam rally in there thousands on the long bank hoiday weekend - Credit: Ella Wilkinson