Thousands expected to attend huge four-day steam extravaganza

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 7:30 AM May 28, 2022
The Strumpshaw Steam Engine Rally returns over the jubilee bank holiday weekend.

The Strumpshaw Steam Engine Rally returns over the jubilee bank holiday weekend. - Credit: Heritage Snapper

Steam fans from across the UK will head to Norfolk over the jubilee bank holiday as a popular event returns.

The Strumpshaw Steam Engine Rally 2022 will run from Thursday, June 2, until Sunday, June 5, at the Strumpshaw Hall Steam Museum from 9am until late each day.  

More than 10,000 visitors are expected and on display for the first time in decades will be a special pair of restored Fowler ploughing engines, dating from 1919.

The pair of Fowler ploughing engines that will be at Strumpshaw. 

The pair of Fowler ploughing engines that will be at Strumpshaw. - Credit: Strumpshaw Steam Museum

There will be around 100 vintage cars, 100 vintage tractors and pieces of agricultural machinery, 50 full-sized steam engines, and 60 miniature steam engines models on display.

There will also be entertainment in the Grand Ring, including heavy horse and working dogs displays.

Other attractions include train rides, a 1930s Noah's Ark Speedway Ride, craft stalls, and fairground rides.

You will be able to get a tasty lunch with a variety of food and drink outlets, including a bar. 

Tickets cost £10 for adults (payable by cash only on the gate) and are free for under-16s. 

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee
Norfolk

Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon
Author Picture Icon