Steam Gala scheduled for August Bank Holiday postponed due to fire risk

The Steam Gala on the North Norfolk Railway has been postponed. - Credit: © ARCHANT NORFOLK PHOTOGRAPHIC

The Steam Gala scheduled for the August Bank Holiday weekend on a Norfolk heritage railway has been postponed due to the risk of fire.

The event was due to take place along the North Norfolk Railway, which runs between Sheringham and Holt, from Saturday, August 27 until Monday, August 29.

A statement on social media said: "Although we have resumed operating steam trains, a number of precautions are still in place.

"This includes limiting the size of trains so engines do not work hard and emit sparks from the chimney, running at reduced speed if necessary and carrying out regular reviews in the event of high temperatures or dry weather.

The North Norfolk Railway runs between Sheringham and Holt.

"This means that whilst it is possible to operate our standard services, we cannot be certain the the right conditions will prevail to enable an intensive timetable to operate as planned."

The event has now been postponed to the weekend of October 8 and 9 2022.

Passengers who have purchased advance tickets can see their options on the North Norfolk Railway website.