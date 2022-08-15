Go glamping under the stars in estate's stunning new bell tents

Review

Ditch the airport queues and take a staycation in one of the new stargazer bell tents at an estate in the heart of the Norfolk countryside.

Godwick Hall, near Fakenham, is one of the county's most popular wedding venues with its idyllic rural setting.

It is now creating a buzz for another reason too, with the addition of two fabulous new glamping tents on the estate which have adjustable canopies so you can stargaze.

The Olive stargazer bell tent at Godwick Hall. - Credit: James Randle shotbyjames.co.uk

They are called Hattie and Olive and I went for a two-night stay in the latter with my boyfriend this August.

It was an easy 45-minute drive from our home in Norwich and we stopped on the way for a tasty full English at The Goat Shed in Honingham and picked up some bits for the barbecue.

Once we arrived we popped our belongings in our designated wheelbarrow and took it on the very short walk to our tent.

The bell tents are fully furnished and have a super king bed. - Credit: James Randle shotbyjames.co.uk

It felt like stepping through the wardrobe into Narnia as we were transported into pure luxury as we unzipped the bell tent flap.

It really had the wow factor with an inviting super king bed, plush cushions and furniture in pastel pink, a full length mirror and a woodburner.

It was very warm inside but thankfully there were extension cables and we had brought our own fan from home.

Cooking on the barbecue at Godwick Hall. - Credit: James Randle shotbyjames.co.uk

After settling in and popping our food in the electric cool box in the kitchen we fired up the barbecue, which is an additional £5 per night and comes with coal and tongs.

We then cooked some sausages and burgers and enjoyed them on our own picnic bench and relaxed with some beers.

It was so peaceful and the only living thing we could see around us was the lone sheep sunbathing in a fenced off area by the kitchen.

The shower block for the stargazer bell tents. - Credit: James Randle shotbyjames.co.uk

While the loo wasn't luxurious it was perfectly fine and fit with the off-grid experience and it had a mobile handwash basin.

The shower block was very clean and had great water pressure and toiletries supplied, though you had to wait a few seconds for it to run as otherwise it was very hot.

When it went dark we laid back on the deckchairs provided and looked up at the twinkling stars in the clear sky with no light pollution around.

It was a very comfortable night's sleep and we woke up to the sun glistening through the roof.

A dairy-free breakfast hamper from Godwick Hall. - Credit: James Randle shotbyjames.co.uk

We tucked into a breakfast hamper on both days, which is £12 a night or £20 for two days.

It was fantastic that they had catered for my boyfriend's dairy allergy with oat milk and lactose-free yoghurt alongside the juice, jams and bread.

On our full day there we enjoyed lunch at Sculthorpe Mill, which has one of the best beer gardens in Norfolk, and went to The Ffolkes in Hillington to try out its new crazy golf course in shipping containers.

On our second night we had another barbecue and this time we had neighbours who were wedding guests, but it still felt very private as the two tents are nicely spaced out.

Stargazing while staying in the new bell tents at the Godwick Estate. - Credit: James Randle shotbyjames.co.uk

While it is mainly for couples, it would also make a nice break for families as they can add two pull-out beds for children.

Overall, it was a fantastic experience and it offered a slice of rural magic close to home.

Prices start at £230 for a two-night stay, with a discount running on breaks until September 5 which cost £160.

Book by calling 01328 701948 or visit godwickhall.co.uk/godwick-bell-tents