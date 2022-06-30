Enjoy a luxury break under the night sky in estate's new stargazing tents
- Credit: www.keithosbornphotography.co.uk
Enjoy a glamping break under the stars in new bell tents launched at the 100-acre Godwick Estate.
The meadows surrounding Godwick Hall, near Fakenham, are now home to two bohemian-style stargazer tents.
You do not need to worry about getting a bad back as you will sleep in a super king bed and there are a range of soft furnishings.
There is also a built-in wood burner and a basket of logs, a kettle and a camp firepit.
It has a private toilet and camp shower facilities too.
The tents are spacious for a couple or a family and comfortably accommodate two adults and up to two children.
There is no light pollution above Godwick, so you will be able to look up at the stars.
Most Read
- 1 Norfolk festival cancelled amid 'challenging year'
- 2 Vicar at heart of bitter church row resigns
- 3 WATCH: Shock for drivers as car goes the wrong way on A47
- 4 Gallery of pictures from the Royal Norfolk Show's first day
- 5 Most desirable places to live in Norfolk according to estate agents
- 6 Festival-goers 'in the dark' over refunds following cancellation
- 7 Five-bed farmhouse with attached orchard and glamping site for sale
- 8 Fears access road for new housing will be built on sacred land
- 9 Murder jury hears how 'angry' father ran over teenage daughter
- 10 Village pub reopening after £200k refurbishment
The new bell tents are an addition to Godwick's three Shepherd’s Huts and The Old Stables self-catering accommodation which opened last summer.