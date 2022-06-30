Enjoy a luxury break under the night sky in estate's new stargazing tents

Stargazer bell tents have launched at the Godwick Estate. - Credit: www.keithosbornphotography.co.uk

Enjoy a glamping break under the stars in new bell tents launched at the 100-acre Godwick Estate.

The meadows surrounding Godwick Hall, near Fakenham, are now home to two bohemian-style stargazer tents.

You do not need to worry about getting a bad back as you will sleep in a super king bed and there are a range of soft furnishings.

The bell tents at the Godwick Estate have a super king bed. - Credit: www.keithosbornphotography.co.uk

There is also a built-in wood burner and a basket of logs, a kettle and a camp firepit.

It has a private toilet and camp shower facilities too.

The tents are spacious for a couple or a family and comfortably accommodate two adults and up to two children.

There is no light pollution above Godwick, so you will be able to look up at the stars.

The bell tents have private toilet facilities. - Credit: www.keithosbornphotography.co.uk

The new bell tents are an addition to Godwick's three Shepherd’s Huts and The Old Stables self-catering accommodation which opened last summer.