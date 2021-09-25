News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Can you spot yourself at Let's Rock Norwich?

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Published: 5:16 PM September 25, 2021   
Ready for Let's Rock at Earlham Park. From left, Brian and Janine Shrimplin, and Jane and Gary Horsb

Let's Rock Norwich transported music fans back to the 80s on Saturday with stars of the decade including Wet Wet Wet, the Boomtown Rats and Kim Wilde all performing.

Have a look through our gallery to see if you can spot yourself at Earlham Park.

Spectators enjoying Let's Rock at Earlham Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Festival goers donned mullets, denim jackets and luminous suits in an attempt to rekindle the feel of the decade and danced the day away.

While others brought their own chairs and sat drinking and eating whilst the acts performed.

Korben White and his mum, Nina Green, at Let's Rock at Earlham Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Mary Thwaites, left, Sue Cameron, centre, and Ingrid Anderson, ready for Let's Rock at Earlham Park.

Spectators enjoying Let's Rock at Earlham Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Geraldine Fox, left, and Michelle Robinson, ready for Let's Rock at Earlham Park. Picture: DENISE BR

Spectators enjoying Let's Rock at Earlham Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Spectators enjoying Let's Rock at Earlham Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Peter Coyle sings at Let's Rock at Earlham Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Betty Boo onstage at Let's Rock at Earlham Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Spectators enjoying Let's Rock at Earlham Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Spectators enjoying Let's Rock at Earlham Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY

Norwich News

