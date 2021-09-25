Can you spot yourself at Let's Rock Norwich?

Things to do

Gallery

Published: 5:16 PM September 25, 2021

Ready for Let's Rock at Earlham Park. From left, Brian and Janine Shrimplin, and Jane and Gary Horsburgh. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Let's Rock Norwich transported music fans back to the 80s on Saturday with stars of the decade including Wet Wet Wet, the Boomtown Rats and Kim Wilde all performing.

Have a look through our gallery to see if you can spot yourself at Earlham Park.

Spectators enjoying Let's Rock at Earlham Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Festival goers donned mullets, denim jackets and luminous suits in an attempt to rekindle the feel of the decade and danced the day away.

While others brought their own chairs and sat drinking and eating whilst the acts performed.

Korben White and his mum, Nina Green, at Let's Rock at Earlham Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Mary Thwaites, left, Sue Cameron, centre, and Ingrid Anderson, ready for Let's Rock at Earlham Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Spectators enjoying Let's Rock at Earlham Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Geraldine Fox, left, and Michelle Robinson, ready for Let's Rock at Earlham Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Spectators enjoying Let's Rock at Earlham Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Spectators enjoying Let's Rock at Earlham Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Peter Coyle sings at Let's Rock at Earlham Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Betty Boo onstage at Let's Rock at Earlham Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Spectators enjoying Let's Rock at Earlham Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021

Spectators enjoying Let's Rock at Earlham Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY - Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021



