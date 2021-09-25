Can you spot yourself at Let's Rock Norwich?

Let's Rock Norwich transported music fans back to the 80s on Saturday with stars of the decade including Wet Wet Wet, the Boomtown Rats and Kim Wilde all performing.
Spectators enjoying Let's Rock at Earlham Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Festival goers donned mullets, denim jackets and luminous suits in an attempt to rekindle the feel of the decade and danced the day away.
While others brought their own chairs and sat drinking and eating whilst the acts performed.
Korben White and his mum, Nina Green, at Let's Rock at Earlham Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Mary Thwaites, left, Sue Cameron, centre, and Ingrid Anderson, ready for Let's Rock at Earlham Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Spectators enjoying Let's Rock at Earlham Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Geraldine Fox, left, and Michelle Robinson, ready for Let's Rock at Earlham Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Spectators enjoying Let's Rock at Earlham Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Spectators enjoying Let's Rock at Earlham Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Peter Coyle sings at Let's Rock at Earlham Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Betty Boo onstage at Let's Rock at Earlham Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Spectators enjoying Let's Rock at Earlham Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
Spectators enjoying Let's Rock at Earlham Park. Picture: DENISE BRADLEY
- Credit: DENISE BRADLEY/Archant2021
