Explore stalls and gardens at stately home plant fair
- Credit: Archant
A Suffolk stately home is hosting a plant fair with stalls from lots of local nurseries.
Visitors can browse plants for sale and the gardens at Somerleyton Hall at the end of this month.
There will be a range of specialist and local nurseries selling everything from roses and perennials to succulents and exotics.
Companies attending include the Norfolk Olive Tree Company, Henstead Exotic Garden, Peter Beale Roses and Acre Plants.
In addition to the fair there are 12 acres worth of gardens to explore with an arboretum, a walled garden, a maze, a rose garden and historic parkland.
PikNikBox, which has a residency at the hall, will be serving hot drinks, homemade cakes and sandwiches made to order.
The Early Autumn Plant Fair is at Somerleyton Hall and Gardens on September 24 from 10am to 4pm.
Tickets are £8 and under 16s go free. This includes admission to the gardens between 11am and 4pm.
There is no need to book but visitors are asked to bring cash as not all stalls will have card readers.