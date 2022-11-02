Christmas market, skating rink and Santa's grotto coming to town centre

It will soon be looking a lot like Christmas in a Norfolk town, with a festive extravaganza planned.

The event will take place in and around the Market Place in Swaffham over the weekend of December 3 and 4, with a road closure in place in the centre.

The Saturday Market will be in its usual spot from 8am until 3pm, with the addition of some Christmas stalls.

The Swaffham Christmas lights switch-on takes place on December 4. - Credit: IAN BURT

The Santa's lantern parade will get the evening proceedings under way and from 5pm to 10pm there will be street food and festive stalls alongside live music and entertainment.

On Sunday, the festive market will run from 12noon to 6pm, with the lights switched on at 5pm by sponsors UPP.

On both days there will be a skating rink at the Market Place and a Santa's Grotto at Plowright Place, with slots available to book now on the Swaffham Town Council website.

A previous Christmas light switch-on event in Swaffham. - Credit: Archant

The event, organised by the town council, will also include a funfair and raffle tickets are available to buy now from the Town Hall.

Mayor Cllr Stewart Bell said: “Christmas is coming up fast and Swaffham will certainly be open for business over this festive weekend – our switch-on event just gets bigger and better."