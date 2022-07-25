News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Norfolk picnic spot named one of the best in the UK

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 11:08 AM July 25, 2022
Rhododendrons and Azaleas in full bloom at the National Trust's Sheringham Park.Picture: MARK BULLI

Head to Sheringham Park in north Norfolk for a picnic.

Head to north Norfolk and roll out the gingham blanket at one of the UK's best picnic spots.

Sheringham Park, run by the National Trust, features in a list by The Telegraph of the 26 best places to bring a hamper for an al fresco lunch. 

It is "famed for its rhododendrons" and boasts "woodland gardens and stunning coastal views".

There are 1,000 acres to explore, so whether you go with a partner or your family you can pick a place that is perfect for you. 

It is also nearby to other great picnic spots, including Felbrigg Hall Gardens and Estate and Sheringham Beach.

The Telegraph recommends The Gunton Arms as a good place to stay if visiting the park from afar.

With temperatures set to be a little cooler this week in the low 20s it is a great time for a picnic to kick off the summer holidays.  

