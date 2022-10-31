Norfolk museum named one of best hidden gem attractions in England

Sheringham Museum has been named one of the best hidden gem attractions by VisitEngland - Credit: Sheringham Museum

A museum in Norfolk has been named one of the best hidden gem attractions in the country.

Sheringham Museum, which can be found by the beach, has been recognised by VisitEngland in a new list of attraction winners.

The tourist board split the winners into five categories; quality of food and drink, hidden gem, gold, welcome and best told story, with the accolades designed to celebrate excellence within the visitor attraction sector.

Sheringham Museum's collection, which runs over three floors, includes a rich variety of social history items, agricultural and fishing artefacts as well as a fleet of boats.

There is also a large collection of fishermen's ganseys which are beautifully-knitted pullovers that stood as the icon of the coastal fishing industry.

Elsewhere in Norfolk, Sandringham Estate was named as one of the best spots for a warm welcome while Holkham Hall won gold award from the tourist board.