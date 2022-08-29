Organiser 'overwhelmed' by success of seaside town's first street food festival

There was a huge turnout for the first ever Sheringham Feastival - Credit: Josh Birmingham

From crab to crêpes, the seafront in a north Norfolk town was packed on Sunday for its first street food festival.

The Sheringham Feastival was organised by Josh Birmingham and his mum Sarah Oruc, who run the Fat Teds shack in the town, and Sarah Peberday, the town council clerk.

It ran from midday until 6pm, with thousands heading there to enjoy street food from local vendors and to shop from 22 makers.

The five street food vendors were the Food Dude, Rude Kitchen, Randy's Seafood, Poke Nom and Moco Kitchen.

There was also an Ibiza-themed live music event at The Crown pub in Lifeboat Plain during the afternoon.

Mr Birmingham said: "I'm overwhelmed as yesterday was just a blur and there was an unbelievable turnout - we couldn't have expected better.

"All the businesses had a brilliant day and the food vendors all sold out."

After the popularity and positive comments from attendees, the trio are hoping to make it an annual or biannual event.