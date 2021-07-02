Promotion

What do egg and sky have in common? They’re both words left to us by the Vikings, and we’ve them to thank for Hemsby, too. But why do we love this east coast village so much, we start with seven reasons...

Hemsby Beach

Miles and miles of beautiful sandy beach with gentle waves ideal for swimmers – and usually a little beach lagoon perfect for splashing through. The beach here is absolutely glorious, wide open and protected from offshore winds by large sand dunes.

There is parking close by, making life easier for families trying to carry all those beach essentials. There are enough stones and shells to decorate sandcastles, but not enough to make barefoot walks uncomfy.

Watch out for inquisitive seals, wave at passing boats and enjoy the sheer spaciousness of this long sandy stretch.

Tranquillity

Lying on your back on the sand, tucked away in the dunes next to the beach just watching little puffy clouds float by, or resting your eyes and daydreaming, this has to be one of the most tranquil spots ever.

You can just about hear the sea, sometimes a gull or a light aircraft drifting overhead, but mostly it’s all about the peace.

Hemsby is a great starting pint for a bike ride in the Norfolk countryside - Credit: Richardson's

Walks

There are some great waymarked circular walks in and around the village, or take an out-and-back stroll up the beach, or on part of the Norfolk Coast Path to Winterton or down towards Scratby.

There are some great longer hikes – or cycle rides – through the countryside to the Broads National Park too, with worthwhile rural views across the east Norfolk landscape.

Camera clicking

Bright and bold amusement lights, chalets nestled into dunes, marran grass swaying, a bustling village centre, wide open spaces, seals and a few surprises too. No wonder the east coast is a huge draw for photographers and the instagram crowd, who head here for the huge skies, our beautiful Norfolk light and the colours and charm of this coastal village.

Hemsby’s photo-friendly options are ideal for those seeking their narrative, from atmospheric pictures of the Second World War concrete coastal defences to gawdy lights, and from varied shop fronts to the ever-changing coastline.

Are you brave enough to take on the Crow's Nest high ropes course at Hemsby Beach Holiday Park? - Credit: Richardson's

Family fun

In the mood for more than beach, lunch, ice creams and a walk? How about testing your mettle on the family Crow’s Nest high ropes course at Hemsby Beach Holiday Park?

Elsewhere, the village has several amusement arcades (including bingo), adventure golf, Mega Maze with outdoor playground, plus snooker, darts, karting and an indoor play area among its attractions.

Vikings

Vikings may have quite a bad name, thanks to stealing anything valuable they could find, but Hemsby does owe its name to them. The suffix ‘by’ suggests a town or settlement in Danish.

It seems the marauding bunch headed over here about 1,100 years ago, grabbed what they could and set up camp on the area still known as the Isle of Flegg, naming about 13 villages including Hemsby, Scratby, Filby, Thrigby and so on.

It meant Hemsby was ruled by the King of Denmark, who also ruled Norway and parts of Sweden. The Vikings clearly liked Great Britain, staying long enough to influence our language.

We still use about 200 Viking words, such as sky and egg. Even the days of the week, except Saturday which is named after a Roman god, come from Viking gods.

Hemsby was so beloved by the vikings that they fought over it in a very fierce battle with the Somerton vikings. The village has clearly been appreciated for a very long time.

The Yacht Club Bar at Hemsby Beach Holiday Park offers a wide selection of food - Credit: Richardson's

Food

When all that fresh sea air sharpens the appetite, Hemsby has a choice of good places to eat and drink.

Naturally, it offers some of the best fish and chips around, perfecting that seaside staple over many years – check out the options at the Yacht Club Bar at Hemsby Beach Holiday Park, where there’s a wide selection of tasty bites, including vegan options, too.

Also do try the legendary breakfasts at Route 66 or at the Two Way Cafe, and freshly-cooked pub lunches or supper at The Lacon Arms pub, where the sweet-toothed will find some glorious puds too!