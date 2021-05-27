7 of the best spa days in and around Norwich

Published: 10:39 AM May 27, 2021

It's safe to say that the pandemic has made the last 14 months extremely stressful for everyone.

With this in mind, a spa day might be the perfect solution to help forget about work for a while or to catch up with a friend.

Here are seven of the best spa days in and around Norwich.

1. St Giles House Hotel, Terrace & Spa

St Giles House is one of the oldest hotels in Norwich, a grade 11* listed building and was built in 1852.

The hotel was then bought in 2000 with the intention of transforming it into a boutique hotel, bistro and spa and officially opened its doors in October 2005.

The spa is the perfect place to escape the stresses and pressures of everyday life.

With five spacious and calm treatment rooms, people can choose from anything from the goto massage to salt scrubs.

Treatments start from just £28 for a massage and run up to £100 for specific packages.

2. Bannatyne Spa, Norwich

The Bannatyne Spa Norwich offers the perfect ambience in which to relax and unwind.

From single and dual treatment rooms to relaxation rooms with heated stone loungers and spray tan booths, taking a break and relax with a book or magazine never got easier.

A spa day experience for two starts from £75 and includes two 40 minute treatments and use of the pool or relaxation areas between 10.30am-4.30pm week round.

3. Imagine, Hethersett

Escape the pressures of your schedule and step into your very own moment of tranquillity, at Hethersett.

Whether you're unwinding in the spa or working out in the health club, you're going to leave feeling refreshed.

Prices for a half-day in the spa range from £50 - £75 while a full-day, which includes one course from the light lunch menu, ranges from £95 - £140 depending on how long of a treatment you would like.

4. Dunston Hall Spa

Dunston Hall has been working behind the scenes for the past few months in order to make sure the spa and spa treatments are as safe and hygienic as possible.

Whether you are looking for an overnight spa break, a relaxing spa day or a luxury beauty treatment, The Lilac Room at Dunston Hall is the perfect pampering retreat.

With six treatment rooms, a luxury manicure and pedicure suite, and a full range of body, face, and massage treatments, Dunston hall is full of choices for a super chilled-out say.

The 'lunch and treatment for two' package ranges from £110 - £200 depending on how many treatments you would like.

5. The Pigs, Edgefield

The team at The Pigs has tried to create something really different for you to enjoy when it comes to a pampering night away.

Their spa rooms don't just have an ensuite, they have in-room spa facilities and private courtyard areas.

Each room has a bed specially made for a guaranteed good night's sleep, character country furniture, flat-screen TV, under-floor heating, a fire pit for keeping toasty, and luxury cosmetics.

Prices start from £220 for a room.

6. Aldercarr Hall Spa, Great Ellingham

The Spa at Aldercarr offers a relaxing area with a heated indoor pool, sauna, and jacuzzi.

It offers a range of treatments with facials ranging from a deep cleanse 30-minute treatment to a luxury 75 minute rejuvenating spa facial price ranges from £25 to £60.

A range of relaxing body massage treatments includes the choice of a 30 minute back, neck and shoulder to a 60-minute full body massage with aromatherapy or hot stone price ranges from £30 to £60.

Enjoy the relaxation of a spa day with prices starting at £50 for a half-day spa package up to £95 for a full spa day experience.

7. Barnham Broom Spa

Barnham Broom offers a full range of treatments and packages for almost every occasion.

Once you step into the calming facilities and slip on one of their fluffy robes a hard week at work will be long gone in the back of your head.

Treatments start from £50 per person and range from a mini pamper experience to some, especially for mums-to-be.