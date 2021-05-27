News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

7 of the best spa days in and around Norwich

Author Picture Icon

Abigail Nicholson

Published: 10:39 AM May 27, 2021   
Woman in mask on face in spa beauty salon.

As of Monday, May 17, spas were permitted to re-open fully - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

It's safe to say that the pandemic has made the last 14 months extremely stressful for everyone.

With this in mind, a spa day might be the perfect solution to help forget about work for a while or to catch up with a friend.

Here are seven of the best spa days in and around Norwich.

1. St Giles House Hotel, Terrace & Spa

The spa at the St Giles House Hotel. Photo: Jerry Daws

The spa at the St Giles House Hotel. - Credit: Archant

St Giles House is one of the oldest hotels in Norwich, a grade 11* listed building and was built in 1852.

You may also want to watch:

The hotel was then bought in 2000 with the intention of transforming it into a boutique hotel, bistro and spa and officially opened its doors in October 2005.

The spa is the perfect place to escape the stresses and pressures of everyday life.

Most Read

  1. 1 M&S confirms 30 shops to shut amid £201m losses
  2. 2 Dashcam: £50,000 Tesla crushed by concrete blocks falling from lorry
  3. 3 'Heart breaking blow' as quad bikers flatten nests on Springwatch beach
  1. 4 'It is a nightmare' - Campsite still closed after flooding
  2. 5 Police called after body of man found on boat at Thorpe St Andrew
  3. 6 ‘Dishonest’ Norfolk headteacher changed pupils’ test results
  4. 7 Residents baffled as road name changes gender
  5. 8 The best attractions in Norfolk, according to Tripadvisor
  6. 9 A47 drivers face further disruption as next phase of £5m work starts
  7. 10 Residents in shock after suspected burglary attempts

With five spacious and calm treatment rooms, people can choose from anything from the goto massage to salt scrubs. 

Treatments start from just £28 for a massage and run up to £100 for specific packages.

2. Bannatyne Spa, Norwich

Staff at Bannatyne spa are ready to welcome back customers. Picture: Bannatyne Spa

Staff at Bannatyne spa ready to welcome back customers. Picture: - Credit: Bannatyne Spa

The Bannatyne Spa Norwich offers the perfect ambience in which to relax and unwind.

From single and dual treatment rooms to relaxation rooms with heated stone loungers and spray tan booths, taking a break and relax with a book or magazine never got easier.

A spa day experience for two starts from £75 and includes two 40 minute treatments and use of the pool or relaxation areas between 10.30am-4.30pm week round.

3. Imagine, Hethersett

CAPTION; Photos of Imagine Health Spa at Best Western Knights Hill Hotel in South Wootton, for the E

Imagine Health Spa, Hethersett - Credit: Matthew Usher

Escape the pressures of your schedule and step into your very own moment of tranquillity, at Hethersett.

Whether you're unwinding in the spa or working out in the health club, you're going to leave feeling refreshed.

Prices for a half-day in the spa range from £50 - £75 while a full-day, which includes one course from the light lunch menu, ranges from £95 - £140 depending on how long of a treatment you would like.

4. Dunston Hall Spa

Dunston Hall golf course is offering free tee-times for key workers to say thank you for their hard

Dunston Hall - Credit: Dunston Hall/Azalea Group

Dunston Hall has been working behind the scenes for the past few months in order to make sure the spa and spa treatments are as safe and hygienic as possible.

Whether you are looking for an overnight spa break, a relaxing spa day or a luxury beauty treatment, The Lilac Room at Dunston Hall is the perfect pampering retreat.

With six treatment rooms, a luxury manicure and pedicure suite, and a full range of body, face, and massage treatments, Dunston hall is full of choices for a super chilled-out say.

The 'lunch and treatment for two' package ranges from £110 - £200 depending on how many treatments you would like.

5. The Pigs, Edgefield

The Pigspa at The Pigs at Edgefield, near Holt

The Pigspa at The Pigs at Edgefield, near Holt - Credit: Daniella Self

The team at The Pigs has tried to create something really different for you to enjoy when it comes to a pampering night away.

Their spa rooms don't just have an ensuite, they have in-room spa facilities and private courtyard areas.

Each room has a bed specially made for a guaranteed good night's sleep, character country furniture, flat-screen TV, under-floor heating, a fire pit for keeping toasty, and luxury cosmetics.

Prices start from £220 for a room.

6. Aldercarr Hall Spa, Great Ellingham

Cucumber - so bad that women would rather put it on their eyes than in their mouth

Spas were given to go-ahead to reopen earlier this month - Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

The Spa at Aldercarr offers a relaxing area with a heated indoor pool, sauna, and jacuzzi.

It offers a range of treatments with facials ranging from a deep cleanse 30-minute treatment to a luxury 75 minute rejuvenating spa facial price ranges from £25 to £60.

A range of relaxing body massage treatments includes the choice of a 30 minute back, neck and shoulder to a 60-minute full body massage with aromatherapy or hot stone price ranges from £30 to £60.

Enjoy the relaxation of a spa day with prices starting at £50 for a half-day spa package up to £95 for a full spa day experience.

7. Barnham Broom Spa

The Tea and Treatment spa package at Barnham Broom is proving popular

The Tea and Treatment spa package at Barnham Broom - Credit: Barnham Broom

Barnham Broom offers a full range of treatments and packages for almost every occasion.

Once you step into the calming facilities and slip on one of their fluffy robes a hard week at work will be long gone in the back of your head.

Treatments start from £50 per person and range from a mini pamper experience to some, especially for mums-to-be.

Norwich News
Norfolk

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Bridges across the A47 at king's Lynn have been closed ready for repair work to begin. Picture: Chri

Norfolk Live | Video

A47 closure begins – with 16.5 mile diversion around Norwich

Daniel Moxon

Author Picture Icon
A Royal Mail lorry crashed through a wall in Rosary Road, Norwich, on Monday morning.

Norfolk Live | Video

Royal Mail lorry crashes through wall into Norwich park

Emily Thomson

Author Picture Icon
A Norwich Crown Court jury is considering verdicts in trial of man accused of being in a conspiracy

Man guilty of sex offences against vulnerable victim

Christine Cunningham

person
Some of the holiday homes already at the holiday and leisure park at Haveringland Hall Country Park,

Villagers 'under siege' from 'five-star' holiday park plan

David Hannant

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus