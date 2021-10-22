News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Go Ape and Segway night sessions return to Thetford Forest this half term

Grace Piercy

Published: 7:06 AM October 22, 2021   
After dark Segway adventures are coming to Thetford Forest. Picture: Go Ape

After dark Segway adventures are coming to Thetford Forest. Picture: Go Ape - Credit: Go Ape

The chance to experience Thetford Forest's activities at night is back for a limited time.

Sundown Sessions are running throughout the October half term at Go Ape at Thetford Forest.

On offer are three high ropes courses of differing difficulties and the forest Segway.

Visitors can tackle platforms and challenges up to 12 metres in the air, with zip wires up to 140 metres long.

The forest Segway allows visitors to keep both feet on the ground.

Four routes take you through the forest on all-terrain paths.

The Sundown Sessions start on Monday, October 25, and finish on Sunday, October 31.

Prices start at £25 and the activities remain open in all weather.

Thetford News

