Some seating will be allowed at Bryan Adams' Blickling gig

Those going to the Bryan Adams show at Blickling will be able to take small seats - Credit: Supplied

Ticketholders will be pleased to hear that seating is allowed at Bryan Adams' Norfolk concert

Despite the promoter AEG's website stating that seats of any kind are not permitted, Blickling Hall has confirmed that some seating is allowed.

This comes after those going to see Simply Red in Norwich and Michael Buble at Blickling Hall were informed that there was a ban on all chairs.

A spokesperson for Blickling said: "Small folding seating is allowed in the rear of the arena for the Bryan Adams concert."

Picnic blankets are also allowed but ticketholders may be asked to pack them up when the show starts.

No food or drink can be brought into the event nor can large bags or umbrellas.

Bryan Adams, whose hits include Summer of '69 and Everything I do, I Do It For You, is performing at Blickling Hall in north Norfolk on Friday, July 8.