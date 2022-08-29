News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

PrimEvil looking for scare actors to give visitors a fright this Halloween

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 1:11 PM August 29, 2022
PrimEvil is looking for scare actors for its 2022 event. 

PrimEvil is looking for scare actors for its 2022 event - Credit: PrimEvil

Norfolk's biggest and scariest Halloween attraction is on the lookout for local people to be scare actors for this year's event.

PrimEvil returns for its 13th year of fear at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade from Friday, October 14 until Monday, October 31 and actors are needed to perform in its terrifying haunts.

This ranges from the Mayhem Manor Hotel to the Circus of Terror and some scarers will roam the park. 

Previous acting experience isn't necessary and over 18s are invited to apply, with auditions taking place in early September. 

PrimEvil returns for its 13th year of fear in 2022. 

PrimEvil returns for its 13th year of fear in 2022 - Credit: PrimEvil

There will be a limited number of places for applicants aged 16 to 17 for shorter stints at the attraction. 

Each successful applicant will be fully trained by PrimEvil’s scare scoundrels for the high-energy roles.

Ben Francis, PrimEvil development manager, said: “We’re on the lookout for passionate and enthusiastic people who love Halloween and can really add some energy to the scare factor at PrimEvil."

Apply for the job or buy tickets to the event on the PrimEvil Scare website. 

Days Out Guide
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Owners Natalie Stuhler and Dan Lawrence at the Socius Restaurant at Burnham Market. Picture: DENISE

Food and Drink

5 critically-acclaimed restaurants to visit in Norfolk

Louisa Baldwin

Author Picture Icon
Jeyalingham Balasingham

‘Scared and degraded’ - Teenager’s trauma after sex attack in shop

Simon Parkin

Author Picture Icon
Common Gate Cottage, an eco home in Guist, is on the market for £995,000

Couple put four-bed 'eco home' with amazing views up for sale for £995k

Rebecca MacNaughton

Author Picture Icon
Aldiss Park in Fakenham has been closed due to 'possible contamination' 

Park closed due to 'possible contamination' after travellers depart

Aaron McMillan

Author Picture Icon