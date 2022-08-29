PrimEvil looking for scare actors to give visitors a fright this Halloween

PrimEvil is looking for scare actors for its 2022 event - Credit: PrimEvil

Norfolk's biggest and scariest Halloween attraction is on the lookout for local people to be scare actors for this year's event.

PrimEvil returns for its 13th year of fear at Roarr! Dinosaur Adventure in Lenwade from Friday, October 14 until Monday, October 31 and actors are needed to perform in its terrifying haunts.

This ranges from the Mayhem Manor Hotel to the Circus of Terror and some scarers will roam the park.

Previous acting experience isn't necessary and over 18s are invited to apply, with auditions taking place in early September.

PrimEvil returns for its 13th year of fear in 2022 - Credit: PrimEvil

There will be a limited number of places for applicants aged 16 to 17 for shorter stints at the attraction.

Each successful applicant will be fully trained by PrimEvil’s scare scoundrels for the high-energy roles.

Ben Francis, PrimEvil development manager, said: “We’re on the lookout for passionate and enthusiastic people who love Halloween and can really add some energy to the scare factor at PrimEvil."

Apply for the job or buy tickets to the event on the PrimEvil Scare website.