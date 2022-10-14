Sandringham light trail back with vintage fairground and festive food

Things to do

Sandringham's light trail is back for its third year - Credit: Chris Bishop

Sandringham Winter Light Trail is back with a vintage fairground and festive food.

The mile-long trail through the Royal Parkland is returning for its third year between November and December.

The "enchanting journey" features illuminated trees, light elements and play - all set to ambient music.

The whole Winter Light Trail will take between 60 and 90 minutes.

Fire pits will be lit to warm and toast marshmallows and festive food and drink will be on offer in the courtyard.

The Winter Light Trail will also have a vintage fairground - Credit: Chris Bishop

Guests can also visit the vintage fairground with a helter-skelter, flying chairs, carousel and Ferris wheel.

Luminate Sandringham is taking place from November 11 to December 18.

Tickets are between £11.50 and £21 and must be pre-booked.

Entry times are every 15 minutes from 4.15pm and 8.30pm.

Tickets for the fairground must be bought alongside tickets for the trail.