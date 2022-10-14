Sandringham light trail back with vintage fairground and festive food
- Credit: Chris Bishop
Sandringham Winter Light Trail is back with a vintage fairground and festive food.
The mile-long trail through the Royal Parkland is returning for its third year between November and December.
The "enchanting journey" features illuminated trees, light elements and play - all set to ambient music.
The whole Winter Light Trail will take between 60 and 90 minutes.
Fire pits will be lit to warm and toast marshmallows and festive food and drink will be on offer in the courtyard.
Guests can also visit the vintage fairground with a helter-skelter, flying chairs, carousel and Ferris wheel.
Luminate Sandringham is taking place from November 11 to December 18.
Most Read
- 1 Martin Lewis: Should you switch heating on and off, or leave it running?
- 2 Potato farm invests £250,000 in 'fresh prepped' factory
- 3 Jail for woman who threw petrol bomb into neighbour's garden
- 4 'Spectacularly awful' - Reports famous singer was 'rambling' and 'growling'
- 5 Arctic Monkeys support act in Twitter spat over 'boring' East Anglian town
- 6 Haven bid for 110 holiday homes on seaside golf course
- 7 Three Norfolk chippies among 10 battling to be restaurant of the year
- 8 M&S announces plans to close a quarter of large stores
- 9 Revealed: The price two councils paid to buy former Aviva office
- 10 £500k worth of drugs seized from man driving on A11
Tickets are between £11.50 and £21 and must be pre-booked.
Entry times are every 15 minutes from 4.15pm and 8.30pm.
Tickets for the fairground must be bought alongside tickets for the trail.