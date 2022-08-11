Sandringham to host outdoor cinema with films including Harry Potter

The Royal Estate is hosting four Luna Cinema events next week - Credit: Contributed

The Sandringham Estate is hosting an outdoor cinema next week showing hits such as No Time To Die and Dirty Dancing.

Luna Cinema with Little Moons is putting on films at grand venues across the country and is now coming to the Royal Estate.

Guests will be able to watch four films surrounded by Sandringham's parkland.

The films on show are No Time To Die on August 18, West Side Story on August 19, Dirty Dancing on August 20 and Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone on August 21.

Standard admission allows guests to sit on the ground on blankets and this can be upgraded to directors' chairs, the date deckchair or the VIP sofa.

The food on offer includes Little Moon Mochi and there will also be a bar serving alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

Guests can also bring their own picnics.

All showings begin at 8.30pm and tickets start at £18.50, available from the Luna Cinema website.