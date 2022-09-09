News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Sandringham Game and Country Fair cancelled this weekend

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 9:27 AM September 9, 2022
Horse boarding was one of the spectacular main ring displays at the Sandringham Game and Country Fai

The Sandringham Game and Country Fair has been cancelled following the Queen's death. - Credit: Archant

The Sandringham Game and Country Fair was due to take place this weekend at the Sandringham Estate, but it has now been cancelled following the Queen's death.

The annual event is organised by Living Heritage Country Shows and was set to feature a jam-packed programme of family and countryside entertainment on September 10 and 11. 

As it was due to take place at the much-loved retreat of her majesty it has been cancelled out of respect.

Floral tributes were laid at the Queen's Sandringham Estate following her death

Floral tributes were laid at the Queen's Sandringham Estate following her death - Credit: Ian Burt

The Sandringham Estate has now entered a period of official Royal Mourning.

Hundreds of mourners gathered outside the Queen's Norfolk home on Thursday to pay their respects following the announcement of her death.

A statement released by the Estate on Friday morning said: "For those wishing to pay their respects in person, a one-way system is in operation on the Estate via Double Lodges to visit the Norwich Gates only.

"Please ensure you follow any diversion signs in place for car parking and dress appropriately for inclement weather.

Mourners gathered at the Sandringham Estate following the news of the Queen's death

Mourners gathered at the Sandringham Estate following the news of the Queen's death - Credit: Ian Burt

"The Living Heritage Game and Country Fair planned for this weekend will not be taking place.

"All facilities at Sandringham remain closed until further notice.

"Visitors with admissions tickets or tickets to the Living Heritage event will be contacted in due course."

