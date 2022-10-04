News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Eastern Daily Press > Things to do > Days out

What to expect at the Sandringham Game and Country Fair 2022

Author Picture Icon

Louisa Baldwin

Published: 12:01 PM October 4, 2022
The Knights of Nottingham will be at the Sandringham Game and Country Fair. 

The Knights of Nottingham will be at the Sandringham Game and Country Fair. - Credit: Courtesy of Living Heritage

The Sandringham Game and Country Fair is taking place this month on its rescheduled date and there is lots to look forward to.

The event was postponed in September due to the passing of Queen Elizabeth II and it is now running over the weekend of October 15 and 16 at the Sandringham Estate. 

It is open from 10am until 6pm on both days and will be packed with exhibitors and attractions.

The Sandringham Game and Country Fair offers something for all ages. 

The Sandringham Game and Country Fair offers something for all ages. - Credit: Courtesy of Living Heritage

This will include demonstrations from the wild and wonderful Stannage Display Team and the brilliant Knights of Nottingham showcasing jousting.

Back for the first time in many years is Stuart Barnes with his sheepdog displays.

Don’t miss Chris Green, the Cornish Countryman, with his tales of the countryside and there will be a large section of country sports to compete in, including clay shooting, airguns, fishing and dog activities. 

There will a range of countryside pursuits to have a go at. 

There will a range of countryside pursuits to have a go at. - Credit: Courtesy of Living Heritage

In addition there will be a large craft village, the Food Glorious Food section with street food and live jazz alongside steam and vintage displays and classic cars. 

Advance day tickets cost £14 for adults, £13.50 for over 65s and £5 for 5-15-year-olds with under 5s free at livingheritagecountryshows.com or ring 01283 820548 (tickets £16/£15/£6 on gate).

Days Out Guide
Norfolk

Don't Miss

Lee Curtis

Norfolk Live News

Body found in search for missing 37-year-old man

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
WAW Diamond Road venue

Norwich Live News

Man in his 50s dies at charity boxing match in Norwich

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
Bus gate camera

Green light for new cameras to fine law-breaking Norfolk drivers

Dan Grimmer

Author Picture Icon
Matt Hagon, left, and Jerram Garrett, CA Seafoods management team

Former pub to reopen as seafood restaurant

Stuart Anderson

Author Picture Icon