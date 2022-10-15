News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Thousands enjoy jam-packed day at Sandringham Game and Country Fair

Emily Thomson

Published: 6:06 PM October 15, 2022
Updated: 6:28 PM October 15, 2022
A family riding the carousel at Sandringham Game and Country Fair on Saturday

A family riding the carousel at Sandringham Game and Country Fair on Saturday - Credit: Chris Bishop/Archant

It may have been late but Sandringham's Game and Country Fair was definitely worth the wait as thousands soaked up the autumn sunshine at the rescheduled event.

The annual event, organised by Living Heritage Country Shows, kicked off with a jam-packed programme of family and countryside entertainment on Saturday (October 15).

Wood carving at Sandringham Game and Country Fair

Wood carving at Sandringham Game and Country Fair - Credit: Chris Bishop/Archant

With wood carvers, birds of prey and motorbike stunts, it was a feast for the eyes for all who attended.

And for those with rumbling tummies, there were plenty of food offerings too.

Motorbike stunts at Sandringham Game and Country Fair

Motorbike stunts at Sandringham Game and Country Fair - Credit: Chris Bishop/Archant

The event will continue on Sunday (October 16) with even more exciting performances and activities for families.

The event will run from 10am-6pm and more details are available from the website livingheritagecountryshows.com/sandringham-game-country.

It was originally set to take place on September 10 and 11 but the fair was cancelled following the Queen's death

Thousands flocked to Sandringham Game and Country Fair on Saturday

Thousands flocked to Sandringham Game and Country Fair on Saturday - Credit: Chris Bishop/Archant

Wood carving at Sandringham Game and Country Fair

Wood carving at Sandringham Game and Country Fair - Credit: Chris Bishop/Archant

Birds of prey at the Sandringham Game and Country Fair

Birds of prey at the Sandringham Game and Country Fair - Credit: Chris Bishop/Archant

Families tucking into their food at Sandringham Game and Country Fair

Families tucking into their food at Sandringham Game and Country Fair - Credit: Chris Bishop/Archant

Birds of prey at the Sandringham Game and Country Fair

Birds of prey at the Sandringham Game and Country Fair - Credit: Chris Bishop/Archant

Motorbike stunts at Sandringham Game and Country Fair

Motorbike stunts at Sandringham Game and Country Fair - Credit: Chris Bishop/Archant

Motorbike stunts at Sandringham Game and Country Fair

Motorbike stunts at Sandringham Game and Country Fair - Credit: Chris Bishop/Archant

Thousands flocked to Sandringham Game and Country Fair on Saturday

Thousands flocked to Sandringham Game and Country Fair on Saturday - Credit: Chris Bishop/Archant

Thousands flocked to Sandringham Game and Country Fair on Saturday

Thousands soaked up the autumn sun at Sandringham Game and Country Fair on Saturday - Credit: Chris Bishop/Archant

Quadbike stunt at Sandringham Game and Country Fair

Quadbike stunt at Sandringham Game and Country Fair - Credit: Chris Bishop/Archant

Wood carving at Sandringham Game and Country Fair

Wood carving at Sandringham Game and Country Fair - Credit: Chris Bishop/Archant

Stuntmen at Sandringham Game and Country Fair

Stuntmen at Sandringham Game and Country Fair - Credit: Chris Bishop/Archant


