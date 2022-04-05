Food, craft and wood festival returning to estate with celebrity chefs

Levi Roots is one of the celebrity chefs appearing at the Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival 2022. - Credit: Living Heritage Events

From celebrity chefs to a chainsaw competition, there is something for everyone at the Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival.

The event will take place at the Sandringham Estate over the May bank holiday weekend from Saturday, April 30 until Monday, May 2 from 10am to 6pm on all days.

The event features chainsaw carving competitions. - Credit: Living Heritage Events

Before the pandemic, the organisers Living Heritage Events used to run the Food Festival and Craft and Wood Fair separately.

But in 2021 they were combined as the latter was unable to go ahead on its normal date due to Covid restrictions.

Due to the success of last year, with the two events blending seamlessly, they will once again run together in 2022.

Visitors enjoying tasty food and drink at the Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival. - Credit: Living Heritage Events

The Chefs Stage will host famous faces such as Levi Roots and Phil Vickery, who will demonstrate a wide range of culinary delights over the weekend.

In the food halls you will find a large array of food and drink from local, regional and national producers.

The Piazza is the central hub of the festival where visitors come together to eat and drink, while soaking up the atmosphere and relaxing to live jazz and folk music.

There will be a range of exhibitors at the Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival. - Credit: Living Heritage Events

There is a wide range of street food on offer, with cuisines from around the world and an array of beverages.

There will also be craft and wood exhibitors and competitions at the event.

Nationally selected artists, designers and craftspeople will do demonstrations and offer items for sale in the Craft Pavilions.

Scattered around them will be lots of rural skills and demonstrations including coppice crafts, corn dollies, besom brooms and vintage woodworking machinery.

Log chopping at the Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival - Credit: Living Heritage Events

Chainsaw competition The Sandringham Cup returns with some of the UK's top carvers competing.

At the end of the competition these exquisite sculptures are sold by auction.

After a successful first year, the British Lumberjack Sports Association (BLSA) is returning with its competitions.

Expect an extremely competitive mix of tree climbing, speed chopping and sawing, all against the clock.

Advance tickets cost £11 for adults, £10 for over 65s and £4 for children (5-15) at livingheritagecountryshows.com or call 01283 820548.