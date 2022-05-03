News Norwich City FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Chainsaw carving cup wows visitors at Sandringham festival

Author Picture Icon

Owen Sennitt

Published: 6:39 AM May 3, 2022
Jack Lewis, seven, and his siter Connie, four, with angel wings carved at the Sandringham Food, Craf

Jack Lewis, seven, and his siter Connie, four, with angel wings carved at the Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Sandringham Estate was buzzing with activity as it hosted the annual Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival.

Thousands of people visited over the May Bank Holiday weekend and got stuck in to the many activities on offer.

Children try out the Cruck Barn playhouse, made by wood sculptor ian Freemantle at the Sandringham F

Children try out the Cruck Barn playhouse, made by wood sculptor ian Freemantle at the Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival. From left, Maisie Griffin, two; with her sisters, Alexia, six; and Sienna, seven; and Jensen Guerin, seven. - Credit: Denise Bradley

From lumber jack sports to a ride on a Ferris wheel, there was fun to be found at every corner of the site.

Families enjoy the big wheel at the Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival.

Families enjoy the big wheel at the Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Well-known names like Levi Roots, Phil Vickery and Norfolk chef Galton Blackiston wowed visitors with cooking demonstrations over the weekend.

Chef Galton Blackiston during his cookery demonstration at the Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Fest

Chef Galton Blackiston during his cookery demonstration at the Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The Sandringham Cup chainsaw carving impressed onlookers as they marvelled at the artists' skills who made creations out of wood while using dangerous machinery.

Mike Jones with his carving of lions at the Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival.

Mike Jones with his carving of lions at the Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival. - Credit: Denise Bradley

There was plenty of food and drink to enjoy with a host of stalls serving a range of cuisines and locally produced gins.

Ian Pinches from Whatahoot Gin at King's Lynn at the Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival.

Ian Pinches from Whatahoot Gin at King's Lynn at the Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival. - Credit: Denise Bradley


Annabel Walcock working at the StrEat Kebabs stall at the Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival.

Annabel Walcock working at the StrEat Kebabs stall at the Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Crafters showcased their wares at the craft pavilions and there was even live music to enjoy as the day went on.

People enjoying the food at the Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival.

People enjoying the food at the Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The fair was organised by Living Heritage Events, who run 'game and country' shows across the country. 

The Richman family enjoy lunch at the Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival. Michelle and Dave w

The Richman family enjoy lunch at the Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival. Michelle and Dave with their children, twins Thomas and Theresa, 12; and Nicola, 23. - Credit: Denise Bradley

The audience watching the Galton Blackiston cookery demonstration at the Sandringham Food, Craft and

The audience watching the Galton Blackiston cookery demonstration at the Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival. - Credit: Denise Bradley

Christopher Cole gives out samples of pork and apple burgers from Owie's Large Black Piggy Porkers a

Christopher Cole gives out samples of pork and apple burgers from Owie's Large Black Piggy Porkers at the Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival. - Credit: Denise Bradley


