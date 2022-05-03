Gallery
Chainsaw carving cup wows visitors at Sandringham festival
- Credit: Denise Bradley
Sandringham Estate was buzzing with activity as it hosted the annual Sandringham Food, Craft and Wood Festival.
Thousands of people visited over the May Bank Holiday weekend and got stuck in to the many activities on offer.
From lumber jack sports to a ride on a Ferris wheel, there was fun to be found at every corner of the site.
Well-known names like Levi Roots, Phil Vickery and Norfolk chef Galton Blackiston wowed visitors with cooking demonstrations over the weekend.
The Sandringham Cup chainsaw carving impressed onlookers as they marvelled at the artists' skills who made creations out of wood while using dangerous machinery.
There was plenty of food and drink to enjoy with a host of stalls serving a range of cuisines and locally produced gins.
Crafters showcased their wares at the craft pavilions and there was even live music to enjoy as the day went on.
The fair was organised by Living Heritage Events, who run 'game and country' shows across the country.