Sandringham Game and Country Fair rescheduled after being cancelled

The Sandringham Game and Country Fair was postponed following the death of the Queen - Credit: Archant

The Sandringham Game and Country Fair has been rescheduled for next month after being cancelled following the Queen's death.

The annual event, organised by Living Heritage Country Shows, was set to take place over the weekend of September 10 and 11.

As it was due to take place at the much-loved retreat of her majesty it was cancelled so the estate could enter a period of official Royal Mourning.

It has now been announced that the event will take place on the weekend of October 15 and 16.

In the two main arenas or in one of the smaller rings, visitors can see the Horse Boarders and The Stannage International Stunt Team.

There will also be 'have a go' activities including archery, fishing and paintballing, country sports exhibitors as well as a range of dog competitions.

Sandringham House and gardens as well as the estate shop, catering facilities and online shop will all reopen on Tuesday, September 27.

Visitors are still welcome to leave floral tributes without wrapping at the War Memorial near the visitor centre.



