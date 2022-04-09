Huge Jubilee event to feature royal vehicles, live music and air displays

Celebrate the Jubilee weekend at the Sandringham Pageant of Motoring. - Credit: Stephen Daniels

From royal vehicles to aerial displays, the Queen's Platinum Jubilee will be celebrated in style at The Sandringham Pageant of Motoring.

The event will be held on Sunday, June 5 from 10am to 5pm in Sandringham Park, next to Sandringham House, and it will showcase seven decades of motoring.

There will be more than 2,000 classic, vintage and retro vehicles and visitors can also look forward to a unique Jubilee feature showcasing royal vehicles through the years.

This includes a 1961 Vauxhall Cresta PA Fria Estate in imperial green which was especially converted for the Queen as well as the 1929 Daimler Double Six 30 Brougham in deep burgundy, purchased by King George V for his personal use.

Live music acts include Frankie's Guys direct from the West End, celebrating the music of Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons, as well as dynamic female trio Music through the Decades and rock sensations The Houndogs.

Visitors can also expect exciting aerial displays, trade stands, a vintage market and funfair, culinary delights and best dressed awards.

Tickets are £15 or free for under 12s at sandringhammotoringpageant.co.uk

As Her Majesty celebrates her record-breaking reign we have delved into our archives to create a tribute to her life and 70 years of service.

Filled with photos and history, Our Queen's Platinum Reign is a magazine we hope readers will treasure for years to come.

This special souvenir is available to pre-order with £2 off the £9.99 cover price. To find out more, go online to www.gblshop.co.uk/jubilee