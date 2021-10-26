Christmas craft, food and gift fair returning to Norfolk estate

Published: 6:28 AM October 26, 2021

The Sandringham Christmas Craft, Gift and Food Fair is returning to the Sandringham Estate for 2021. - Credit: Living Heritage Events

From handcrafted gifts to local food and drink, get started on your Christmas shopping at a popular festive fair returning for 2021.

The Sandringham Christmas Craft, Food and Gift Fair will take place at the Sandringham Estate from Friday, November 19 until Sunday, November 21 from 10am to 5pm on all days.

There will be more than a hundred craftspeople, artists and designers at the fair. - Credit: Living Heritage Events

There will be unique items presented by more than a hundred craftspeople, artists and designers, with many working at the event too.

Elsewhere, the Food Hall will provide a fabulous array of food and drink from both regional and national producers and retailers.

There will be food and drink from regional and national suppliers at the fair. - Credit: Living Heritage Events

If that is not enough to make your tastebuds tingle, then get inspired with some Christmas menu ideas from the chefs performing in the Country Kitchen.

There will also be gift marquees and arcades at the event, which will sell everything from country clothing to canine accessories.

The Swingtime Sweethearts are part of the entertainment programme. - Credit: Living Heritage Events

In the Food Court, there will be music from German oompah band The Bavarian Strollers, Caribbean Melody Steel Band, Swingtime Sweethearts, a wartime and swing duo, and the Heritage Jazz Band.

The opera singing Santa Chris Nicholas will also get you in the festive mood.

The opera singing Santa Chris Nicholas will be there. - Credit: Living Heritage Events

For children there will be interactive panda show Panda-monium, which is new for this year.

Youngsters will be able to meet Foo and Baby Poo and learn more from them and their zoo keeper.

There will be more than a hundred craftspeople, artists and designers at the fair. - Credit: Living Heritage Events

They will also be thrilled by the antics of Dangerous Dave the superhero in the Noisy Oyster Puppet Show.

A spokesman for Living Heritage Events said: "As organisers of the Sandringham Christmas Craft, Food and Gift Fair we would like to extend our heartfelt thanks for the many years you have supported us at this show.

"It is hugely popular with both locals and visitors from surrounding counties and we are so happy to be back this year to greet you to the event.

Get into the festive spirit at the Sandringham Christmas Craft, Food and Gift Fair. - Credit: Living Heritage Events

"We have an abundance of stalls for you to buy your Christmas gifts from, lots of food and drink too."

Tickets cost £10 for adults, £9 for over 65s and £4 for children (aged 5-15) at livingheritagecountryshows.com/sandringham-christmas or can be bought on arrival.